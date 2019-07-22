Forex Today: USD cheers Fed’s policy repricing, Gulf tensions rise, and Oil surges

- US dollar index rises on falling odds of aggressive Fed rate cuts.
- Oil surges on escalating Gulf tensions.
- All eyes on trade and geopolitical developments.
Here is what you need to know to start your day on Monday, July 22nd, European session:
- US dollar firmed up across the board on a likely smaller Fed rate cut, Gulf tensions stoked safe-haven demand, Treasury yields were soggy, Asian equities slipped.
- Japan's Abe won the upper house election but fell short of 2/3rd ‘Super Majority’ to needed to amend the nation's pacifist constitution, USD/JPY re-attempted 108.00.
- Trade: Some Chinese companies are seeking new purchases of US agricultural products, S. Korea-Japan trade concerns loom, China to impose an anti-dumping tax on stainless steel from Indonesia, EU, Japan, S. Korea.
- UK: All eyes on new UK PM election. FinMin Hammond to quit if Johnson becomes the PM. Cable hovered around 1.2500.
- Oil prices rallied on escalating UK-Iran tensions over 'hostile act' of UK tankers seizure by Iran. The UK weighing response to Iran Gulf crisis with few good options.
- Gold was lifted by Gulf tensions, but upside capped by dollar gains.
- Cryptocurrencies consolidated in tight ranges. Bitcoin unmotivated below 11k.
Key events to watch
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Sunday, Jul 21
|24h
|
EUR National holiday
|
|
|
|
|Monday, Jul 22
|04:30
|
|
2
|
|
0
|04:30
|
|
2.4%
|
|
1.8%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-0.7%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-5
|08:30
|
|
|
2.7%
|
2.8%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
3.3%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
|10:00
|
|
|
|
-15
|n/a
|
|
|
|
8.7%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|12:00
|
|
|
10.0%
|
9.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-0.05
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
1.7%
|15:00
|
|
|
|
|15:30
|
|
|
|
2.115%
|15:30
|
|
|
|
2.01%
|22:30
|
|
|
|
|Tuesday, Jul 23
|05:00
|
|
|
|
6.6%
|05:00
|
|
|
0.7
|
0.9
|06:00
|
|
|
|
5.8
|07:00
|
|
|
|
57.6
|08:00
|
|
|
5.3%
|
5.4%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
|08:30
|
|
|
|
|12:00
|
|
|
0.06%
|
0.06%
|12:00
|
|
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|12:15
|
|
|
|
|12:55
|
|
|
|
4.7%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
1%
|13:00
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.4%
|14:00
|
|
|
5.35M
|
5.34M
|14:00
|
|
|
1.2%
|
2.5%
|14:00
|
|
|
5
|
3
|14:00
|
|
|
-7.2
|
-7.2
|17:00
|
|
|
|
1.695%
|20:30
|
|
|
|
-1.401M
|22:45
|
NZD Exports
|
|
|
|
$5.81B
|22:45
|
|
|
|
$-5.49B
|22:45
|
NZD Imports
|
|
|
|
$5.54B
|22:45
|
|
|
|
$264M
|Wednesday, Jul 24
|00:30
|
|
|
49.7
|
49.3
|05:00
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
-0.7%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|05:00
|
|
|
95.2
|
95.2
|05:00
|
JPY Coincident Index
|
|
|
103.2
|
103.2
|06:45
|
EUR Business Climate
|
|
|
104
|
102
|07:15
|
|
|
50.7
|
51.9
|07:15
|
|
|
51.5
|
52.9
|07:15
|
|
|
51.2
|
52.7
|07:30
|
|
|
52.5
|
52.6
|07:30
|
|
|
55.5
|
55.8
|07:30
|
|
|
45.1
|
45.0
|08:00
|
|
|
4.4%
|
4.5%
|08:00
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
4.7%
|08:00
|
|
|
4.7%
|
4.8%
|08:00
|
|
|
52.0
|
52.2
|08:00
|
|
|
47.7
|
47.6
|08:00
|
|
|
53.3
|
53.6
|08:30
|
|
|
|
42.384K
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-1.1%
|13:00
|
|
|
0.08%
|
0.01%
|13:00
|
|
|
0.13%
|
0.16%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
-4.9
|13:45
|
|
|
50.4
|
50.6
|13:45
|
|
|
51.0
|
51.5
|13:45
|
|
|
|
51.5
|14:00
|
|
|
0.650M
|
0.626M
|14:00
|
|
|
|
-7.8%
|14:30
|
|
|
|
-3.116M
|17:00
|
|
|
|
1.791%
|23:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
-0.4%
|23:00
|
|
|
2.9%
|
1.7%
|23:50
|
|
|
0.0%
|
0.8%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥950B
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥-93.1B
|Thursday, Jul 25
|03:05
|
|
|
|
|06:00
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
102.5
|07:00
|
|
|
|
77.1%
|07:00
|
|
|
14.38%
|
14.70%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
93.8
|07:30
|
|
|
6.5%
|
6.8%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
0%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
3.5%
|08:00
|
|
|
96.7
|
97.4
|08:00
|
|
|
98.7
|
100.8
|08:00
|
|
|
95.2
|
94.2
|08:00
|
|
|
|
€3.11B
|09:30
|
|
|
5.8%
|
6.4%
|09:30
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.5%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
-42%
|11:00
|
|
|
22%
|
24%
|11:45
|
|
|
0%
|
0%
|11:45
|
|
|
-0.4%
|
-0.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
1.686M
|12:30
|
|
|
|
216K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
218.75K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
$-75.05B Revised from $-74.55B
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.5% Revised from 0.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.5%
|
-1.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-0.5% Revised from -0.6%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.4% Revised from 0.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
|13:00
|
|
|
1.4%
|
1.6%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
0.7%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
$519.7B
|13:30
|
BRL Current Account
|
|
|
|
$0.662B
|14:30
|
|
|
|
62B
|15:00
|
|
|
|
-3
|15:30
|
|
|
|
2.09%
|17:00
|
|
|
|
1.889%
|19:00
|
|
|
$850M
|
$1,373M
|21:00
|
|
|
|
97.5
|23:30
|
|
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|23:30
|
|
|
0.8%
|
0.9%
|23:30
|
|
|
0.8%
|
0.8%
|Friday, Jul 26
|05:00
|
|
|
-2.2%
|
-2.4%
|05:00
|
|
|
-0.8%
|
-0.7%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|06:45
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
-0.4%
|06:45
|
|
|
103
|
101
|07:30
|
|
|
|
-0.5%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
-2%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
8.3B
|08:00
|
|
|
103.4
|
100.8
|08:00
|
|
|
111.2
|
109.6
|10:00
|
|
|
|
1.1%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
-2.4%
|10:30
|
|
|
7.5%
|
7.5%
|11:30
|
INR FX Reserves, USD
|
|
|
|
$428.8B
|12:30
|
|
|
1.3%
|
0.6%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.9%
|
3.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.6%
|
0.5%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.2%
|
1.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
€-337B
|13:00
|
|
|
$-0.746B
|
$0.984B
|13:00
|
MXN Trade Balance, $
|
|
|
$-1.030B
|
$1.031B
|17:00
|
|
|
|
779
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$38.4K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
423.8K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$245.5K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
£-76.4K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
¥-11.4K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
€-31.4K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$-52.6K
|20:00
|
COP Interest rate
|
|
|
|
4.25%
