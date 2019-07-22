Forex Today: USD cheers Fed’s policy repricing, Gulf tensions rise, and Oil surges

US dollar index rises on falling odds of aggressive Fed rate cuts.

Oil surges on escalating Gulf tensions.

All eyes on trade and geopolitical developments.

Here is what you need to know to start your day on Monday, July 22nd, European session:

- US dollar firmed up across the board on a likely smaller Fed rate cut, Gulf tensions stoked safe-haven demand, Treasury yields were soggy, Asian equities slipped.

- Japan's Abe won the upper house election but fell short of 2/3rd ‘Super Majority’ to needed to amend the nation's pacifist constitution, USD/JPY re-attempted 108.00.

- Trade: Some Chinese companies are seeking new purchases of US agricultural products, S. Korea-Japan trade concerns loom, China to impose an anti-dumping tax on stainless steel from Indonesia, EU, Japan, S. Korea.

- UK: All eyes on new UK PM election. FinMin Hammond to quit if Johnson becomes the PM. Cable hovered around 1.2500.

- Oil prices rallied on escalating UK-Iran tensions over 'hostile act' of UK tankers seizure by Iran. The UK weighing response to Iran Gulf crisis with few good options.

- Gold was lifted by Gulf tensions, but upside capped by dollar gains.

- Cryptocurrencies consolidated in tight ranges. Bitcoin unmotivated below 11k.

Key events to watch