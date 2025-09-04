Forex Today: US Nonfarm Payrolls will grab all the attention

The US Dollar (USD) managed to regain some balance and clock decent gains, always meandering in the low 98.00s amid investors’ rising expectations ahead of the release of the crucial NFP report.
Here's what to watch on Friday, September 5:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) regained fresh upside impulse and partially reversed Wednesday’s downtick in a context of extra weakness in US yields across the curve. The Nonfarm Payrolls will be the salient event on September 5, followed by the Unemployment Rate. In addition, the Fed’s Goolsbee is due to speak.
EUR/USD maintained its consolidative phase in place around 1.1650 ahead of the release of key US data. Germany’s Factory Orders, another revision of the Q2 GDP Growth Rate in the euro area, and the final EMU’s Q2 Employment Change will wrap up the calendar.
GBP/USD alternated gains with losses in a tight range near the 1.3450-1.3440 zone against the backdrop of a decent recovery in the Greenback. Retail Sales will take centre stage along with the Halifax House Price Index.
USD/JPY resumed its weekly uptrend, reclaiming the 148.00 hurdle and beyond amid decent gains in the US Dollar. Household Spending is next on tap in Japan, followed by Average Cash Earnings, and the preliminary Coincident and Leading Economic Indexes.
AUD/USD came under fresh downside pressure, faltering just ahead of the 0.6500 region. Next on tap on the Australian docket will be the Balance of Trade results and Household Spending figures.
Prices of the American WTI receded further, revisiting two-week lows in the area below the $63.00 mark per barrel as traders continued to assess the likelihood of output hikes by the OPEC+.
Gold halted its multi-day positive streak, giving away some gains following Wednesday’s all-time tops near the $3,580 mark per troy ounce. The rally in Silver prices also took a breather after rising to their highest level since the summer of 2011 well past the $41.00 mark per ounce.
EUR/USD treads water below 1.1650, focus shifts to US NFP
EUR/USD now navigates a sidelined theme below 1.1650 following the closing bell in the European markets on Thursday. The pair’s daily correction comes on the back of the resurgence of some decent buying interest in the US Dollar, at the time when investors shift their attention to the crucial NFP report on Friday.
GBP/USD remains depressed in the sub-1.3450 region
GBP/USD trades with modest losses in the low-1.3400s amid a decent bullish attempt in the Greeback. Market participants, in the meantime, continue to closely follow developments in the gilt market amid speculation of a stagflationary scenario for the UK economy in the next few months.
Gold appears slightly offered around $3,550
Gold is taking a breather on Thursday following seven consecutive days of gains, including Wednesday’s move to a record high around the $3,580 zone per troy ounce. Traders’ prudence ahead of the release of Friday’s US NFP and decent gains in the US Dollar keep weighing on the precious metal for now.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stabilizes as focus shifts to key macroeconomic data releases
Bitcoin is holding steady around $110,800 at the time of writing on Thursday, having recovered slightly so far this week. Traders adopt a cautious stance ahead of key US macroeconomic data due to be released on Friday, which could influence the Fed monetary policy outlook, keeping crypto markets on edge.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
