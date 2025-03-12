Forex Today: US inflation and jobs data take centre stage

Finally, the Greenback managed to regain some composure and clocked acceptable gains following multi-month lows. The broader scenario, however, remained clouded by intense tariff uncertainty as well as fears of a US recession.

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 13:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) set aside part of the multi-day deep sell-off, retesting the 103.80 zone amid rising yields. Producer Prices will be in the spotlight seconded by the usual Initial Jobless Claims.

EUR/USD met some resistance and receded to the sub-1.0900 region in response to the mild bounce in the US Dollar. Industrial Production in the euro area will be published along with speeches by the ECB’s De Guindos, Nagel and Villeroy.

GBP/USD pushed harder and came just pips away from the key 1.3000 threshold, just to give away some impulse afterwards. The RICS House Price Balance will be the sole release across the Channel.

USD/JPY added to Tuesday’s uptick, climbing to multi-day highs and briefly surpassing the 149.00 barrier. The weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures are due.

Despite tariff concerns and the uptick in the US Dollar, AUD/USD rose further north of the 0.6300 hurdle, hitting two-day peaks at the same time. The final Building Permits and Private House Approvals are expected, followed by the speech by the RBA’s Jones.

Prices of WTI rose to three-day highs near the $68.00 mark per barrel despite the ounce in the US Dollar and persistent trade war concerns.

Gold prices advanced to two-week tops around $2,940 per troy ounce following tariff jitters and the lower-than-expected US CPI print. Silver prices rose past the $33.00 mark per ounce, coming just short of the yearly peak.