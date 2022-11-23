What you need to take care of on Thursday, November 24:
The Greenback came under selling pressure on Wednesday and finished the day sharply down against all of its major rivals. The American Dollar got hit by poor growth-related data and dovish US FOMC Meeting Minutes.
The document showed that most participants agreed that, despite the risk to the inflation outlook remaining skewed to the upside, a slower pace of interest rate hikes would be appropriate soon. Furthermore, they believe the monetary policy is approaching a “sufficiently restrictive” level. The US Dollar fell further as an immediate reaction to the news, while US indexes picked up an upward pace. Chances of a 50 bps hike rose to 79% following the release and according to Fedwatch, while the terminal rate is now seen at 5.03%.
S&P Global published the preliminary estimates of its November PMIs. The EU figures were better than anticipated but remained within contraction levels. US indexes, however, disappointed big, triggering the first bout of dollar selling. EUR/USD trades near the 1.0400 figure ahead of the close.
The GBP/USD pair hovers around 1.2050, holding on to most of its intraday gains. UK S&P Global PMIs were better than anticipated but signal persistent economic contraction in the country. Market is paying little attention to Brexit-related headlines, but it seems the issue is making yet another comeback. Finally, the UK Supreme Court rules against Scotland’s bid to hold a new independence referendum.
Commodity-linked currencies benefited from the upbeat tone of global stocks. Asian and European indexes closed in the green, while US indexes gained upward momentum after FOMC Meeting Minutes. AUD/USD trades around 0.6730 while USD/CAD declined towards the 1.3360 price zone.
Safe-haven currencies were among the best performers against the US Dollar. USD/CHF is down to 0.9420, while USD/JPY trades around 139.45. Spot gold remained subdued for most of the day, jumping above the $1,750 mark late in the US afternoon, retaining its intraday gains.
Crude oil prices, on the other hand, edged lower, with WTI trading at around $77.80 a barrel. The black gold fell despite the US Energy Information Administration reporting inventories of oil were down by 3.7 million barrels over the week ended November 18. Speculations of upcoming sluggish demand, particularly due to the COVID situation in China, weighed on oil prices.
The US celebrates Thanksgiving on Thursday, which means action across financial markets will be limited heading into the weekend.
How SBF bought FTX's one-way ticket to bankruptcy, leaving crypto markets in shambles
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rallies past 0.6700 as US Dollar sell-off continues
The AUD/USD pair trades near a fresh weekly high near 0.6740, as market players dropped the greenback and turned into riskier assets. The US Federal Reserve is now expected to pivot as soon as next December.
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs post-FOMC Meeting Minutes
EUR/USD maintain its bullish tone and trades near 1.0400 following the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. The document showed most participants agreed that a slower pace of rate hikes would allow the FOMC to better assess progress toward its goals. Tepid US data adds pressure on the greenback.
Gold bulls move in on dovish FOMC minutes
Gold had rallied to a high of $1,753 on the back of a dovish set of FOMC minutes but has since come off to test below $1,750 again and is oscillating between the range of the move. Thanksgiving holidays are upon us which likely means there are fewer participants around the event.
Why the Ethereum price is likely to challenge all market participants
ETH shows a potential double scenario in play as several rejections have occurred near $1,200. Catching the next trade will be a challenge for all traders as the market may e increase in volatility. Key levels have been defined to gauge ETH’s next potential move.
The market typically bottoms in a recession rather than before a recession
The market probably makes new lows before making new all-time highs. The market typically bottoms in a recession rather than before a recession, and the US economy looks likely to enter a recession before the end of 2023.