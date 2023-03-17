Forex Today: US Dollar struggles to find demand as mood improves

Here is what you need to know on Friday, March 17:
As the market mood continues to improve on easing concerns over a deepening financial crisis toward the end of the week, the US Dollar is having a tough time staying resilient against its major rivals. Eurostat will release February inflation data (revision) in the European session. Later in the day, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Survey for March and the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) Industrial Production data for February will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its key rates by 50 basis points (bps) following its March policy meeting as expected. Although ECB President Christine Lagarde refrained from committing to additional big rate hikes in the near futures, she reassured markets that the banking sector in the Eurozone was in good condition.
ECB Quick Analysis: Lagarde banks on show of confidence, Euro set to resume uptrend.
Meanwhile, the Fed announced late Thursday that 11 banks deposited $30 billion into First Republic Bank to help it resolve the liquidity issues. Wall Street's main indexes gathered bullish momentum on this development and registered decisive daily gains. Following Wednesday's sharp decline, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose more than 3%.
Early Friday, US stock index futures cling to modest daily gains and the US Dollar Index stays deep in negative territory slightly below 104.00 while the 10-year US T-bond yield fluctuates above 3.5%.
EUR/USD fluctuated during the ECB event on Thursday but managed to keep its footing in the American session. The pair preserves its recovery momentum early Friday and was last seen trading above 1.0650.
GBP/USD posted gains on Thursday and continued to push higher early Friday. Supported by the renewed US Dollar weakness, the pair trades above 1.2150 in the European morning.
Following Thursday's indecisive action, USD/JPY came under modest bearish pressure and declined toward 133.00 on Friday. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that it would be possible to further lower short-term interest rate from minus 0.1% but added that he cannot comment on to what extent. During the Asian trading hours, the Nikkei Asian Review reported that the Japanese Government, the BoJ and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) will meet later this evening to assess the financial market situation in Japan.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said in a statement early Friday that all New Zealand banks are currently operating above their minimum regulatory requirements. NZD/USD gathered bullish momentum on this headline and advanced toward 0.6250.
Gold price closed virtually unchanged on Thursday as rising US Treasury bond yields didn't allow XAU/USD to capitalize on the renewed US Dollar weakness. Nevertheless, the pair seems to have turned north early Friday, trading near $1,930.
Bitcoin benefits from the risk-positive market environment and trades at around $26,000 early Friday, rising nearly 4% on the day. On the back of Thursday's rebound, Ethereum continues to stretch higher and trades above $1,700 in the European morning.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 as risk flows down the US Dollar
EUR/USD has extended its recovery toward 1.0650, as the US Dollar Index is losing further steam on Friday. Dovish Fed expectations and US First Republic Bank's relief plan revive risk appetite and weigh on the safe-haven US Dollar. Eurozone/ US data next on tap.
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2150 ahead of US data
GBP/USD clings to mild gains around 1.2150 heading into the European morning. The Cable pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid the notable US Dollar weakness, as risk sentiment improves on ebbing global banking sector fears. US data awaited.
Gold more gains in the offing following a firm break above $1,919
The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the $1,930 level. Gold price regains some positive traction following the previous day's good two-way price moves and maintains its bid tone through the early European session on Friday.
Here is why AXS price is looking at a 15% climb to $9.40
Axie Infinity price is trading with a bullish bias on the lower timeframe, moving upwards along a bullish trendline. The gaming token followed the precedent set by the broader market, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) taking the lead.
ECB sticks to inflation fight, hints that Fed could do the same
The ECB decision was important as it offered a first indication of what the banking stress meant for the monetary policy. And it did not mean much – a relaxing news for markets.