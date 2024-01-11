Forex Today: US Dollar struggles to find demand as focus shifts to inflation data

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 11:
The US Dollar (USD) stays on the back foot early Thursday, with the USD Index retreating toward 102.00 after closing in negative territory on Wednesday. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for December will be featured in the US economic docket later in the day.
US Inflation Preview: Stocks set to surge if reality fails to meet high Core CPI expectations.
In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, improving risk mood made it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its rivals during the American trading hours on Wednesday. US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.2% and 0.4%, suggesting that the sentiment remains upbeat. Meanwhile, the high-yield at the 10-year US Treasury note auction came in at 4.02%, down from 4.29% in December and put additional weight on the currency.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Pound Sterling.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.39%
|-0.43%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|0.47%
|-0.06%
|-0.18%
|EUR
|0.40%
|-0.03%
|0.39%
|0.37%
|0.88%
|0.35%
|0.22%
|GBP
|0.42%
|0.03%
|0.42%
|0.40%
|0.90%
|0.38%
|0.24%
|CAD
|0.02%
|-0.37%
|-0.41%
|-0.02%
|0.51%
|-0.04%
|-0.16%
|AUD
|0.04%
|-0.34%
|-0.38%
|0.03%
|0.54%
|-0.02%
|-0.15%
|JPY
|-0.50%
|-0.86%
|-0.92%
|-0.48%
|-0.50%
|-0.54%
|-0.66%
|NZD
|0.06%
|-0.35%
|-0.38%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.53%
|-0.13%
|CHF
|0.17%
|-0.23%
|-0.26%
|0.16%
|0.14%
|0.65%
|0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
CPI inflation in the US is forecast to tick up to 3.2% on a yearly basis from 3.1% in November. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 0.3% on a monthly basis.
US CPI Data Preview: Declining core inflation could reinforce expectations of Fed rate cuts.
Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that Imports declined by 7.9% on a monthly basis in December, while Exports increased by 1.7%. After posting small gains on Wednesday, AUD/USD continued to edge higher in the Asian trading hours and the pair was last seen trading in positive territory above 0.6700.
EUR/USD gained traction in the second half of the day on Wednesday and closed above 1.0950. The pair was last seen inching higher toward 1.1000.
GBP/USD reclaimed 1.2700 during the American session on Wednesday and extended its rebound in the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The pair was last seen trading at its highest level in nearly two weeks at around 1.2770.
Despite the renewed USD weakness, USD/JPY rose toward 146.00 and posted strong gains on Wednesday. The pair staged a technical correction early Thursday and was last seen trading in negative territory below 145.50.
Gold closed marginally lower on Wednesday as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield managed to stabilize near 4%. XAU/USD clings to modest recovery gains slightly above $2,030.
(This story was corrected at 07:28 GMT to say CPI inflation in the US is forecast to tick up to 3.2% on a yearly basis from 3.1% in November, not 2.1%.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1000 ahead of US CPI data
EUR/USD is consolidating gains below 1.10000 in early Europe on Thursday. The pair receives support as the US Dollar faces challenges due to a risk-on market mood ahead of the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release.
GBP/USD stays directed toward 1.2800, with eyes on US inflation data
GBP/USD is extending gains toward 1.2800 in the early European trading hours on Thursday. A broadly weaker US Dollar and risk flows are helping the pair gain ground. Traders await the December US Consumer Price Index data for fresh impetus.
Gold: Will XAU/USD buyers retain control on US CPI release?
Gold price is attempting a bounce in Asian trading early Thursday, having found fresh demand again near the $2,020 region. Gold buyers are retesting their luck, as all eyes turn toward the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data due at 13:30 GMT.
Bitcoin Spot ETF approval fuels fee wars, expert says BlackRock, Fidelity and Grayscale BTC ETFs could survive
Bitcoin Spot ETF was approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, marking January 10 as a historic moment for BTC holders. The approval has triggered fee wars among issuers and experts weigh in on who is likely to survive in the long term.
US CPI Data Preview: Declining core inflation could reinforce expectations of Fed rate cuts
The high-impact US CPI inflation data for December will be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday at 13:30 GMT. Inflation data could alter the market’s pricing of the Federal Reserve interest rate cuts later this year, fuelling extreme volatility around the US Dollar.