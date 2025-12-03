TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Forex Today: US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of key data releases

Forex Today: US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of key data releases
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 3:

The US Dollar (USD) stays on the back foot early Wednesday after closing in negative territory on Monday and Tuesday. In the second half of the day, the Automatic Data Processing's private sector employment data and the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report for November will be featured in the US economic calendar.

Growing expectations for a dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) outlook after US President Donald Trump hinted that he wants to nominate his chief economic adviser Kevin Hassett to replace outgoing Fed Chairman Jerome Powell next year make it difficult for the USD to find demand. The USD Index edges lower toward 99.00 in the European morning on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the market mood remains relatively upbeat midweek, with US stock index futures rising between 0.2% and 0.3%.

US Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.40%0.02%-0.30%-0.04%-0.53%-0.38%-0.19%
EUR0.40%0.42%0.11%0.35%-0.13%0.00%0.21%
GBP-0.02%-0.42%-0.06%-0.05%-0.54%-0.40%-0.21%
JPY0.30%-0.11%0.06%0.26%-0.24%-0.09%0.10%
CAD0.04%-0.35%0.05%-0.26%-0.54%-0.34%-0.16%
AUD0.53%0.13%0.54%0.24%0.54%0.15%0.33%
NZD0.38%-0.01%0.40%0.09%0.34%-0.15%0.19%
CHF0.19%-0.21%0.21%-0.10%0.16%-0.33%-0.19%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Regarding the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, citing an adviser who was at the meeting, the BBC reported that talks between Russia's President Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff were "constructive" but there is "more work to do." Additionally, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that "no compromise" was reached over territorial concessions by Ukraine.

The data from Australia showed earlier in the day that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 2.1% in the third quarter. This print followed the 1.8% growth recorded in the second quarter and came in slightly below the market expectation of 2.2%. AUD/USD preserves its bullish momentum early Wednesday and trades at its highest level since late October, above 0.6580.

EUR/USD builds on its weekly gains and climbed toward 1.1650 in the European morning. Later in the session, the Eurostat will release the Producer Price Index (PPI) figures for October. Additionally, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will speak at a hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

After touching its highest level in about six weeks above $4,260 on Monday, Gold corrected lower and closed in negative territory on Tuesday. XAU/USD stabilizes early Wednesday and fluctuates in a tight channel above $4,200.

GBP/USD struggled to capitalize on the broad-based USD weakness and registered small losses on Monday and Tuesday. The pair holds its ground in the European morning and recovers toward 1.3250.

Following Monday's decline, USD/JPY staged a rebound on Tuesday as the risk-positive market atmosphere weighed on the safe haven Japanese Yen (JPY). The pair moves sideways in a narrow channel above 155.70 in the European morning on Wednesday.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends the recent rally to near 1.1650 amid bullish signal

EUR/USD extends the recent rally to near 1.1650 amid bullish signal

The EUR/USD pair extends its upside to around 1.1635 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Signals that the European Central Bank is done cutting interest rates provide some support to the Euro against the US Dollar. ECB President Christine Lagarde noted last week that borrowing costs are at the "right level."

GBP/USD edges higher above 1.3200 as Fed rate cut bets pressure US Dollar

GBP/USD edges higher above 1.3200 as Fed rate cut bets pressure US Dollar

The GBP/USD pair gains traction to near 1.3235 during the early European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar remains weak against the Pound Sterling amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will deliver a 25 basis points interest rate cut at its upcoming meeting next week. 

Gold sticks to intraday gains above $4,200 as dovish Fed expectations undermine USD

Gold sticks to intraday gains above $4,200 as dovish Fed expectations undermine USD

Gold sticks to its modest intraday gains through the Asian session on Wednesday, though the uptick lacks follow-through or a bullish conviction amid mixed cues. The growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again next week keeps the US Dollar depressed near its lowest level since November 13.

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Altcoins, including Pudgy Penguins, Sui, and Pump.fun secure double-digit gains as Bitcoin rebounds nearly 8% in the last 24 hours to surface above $92,000 amid Vanguard's decision to allow crypto Exchange Traded Funds on its platform.

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Altcoins, including Pudgy Penguins, Sui, and Pump.fun secure double-digit gains as Bitcoin rebounds nearly 8% in the last 24 hours to surface above $92,000 amid Vanguard's decision to allow crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on its platform.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers