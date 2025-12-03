Forex Today: US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of key data releases

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 3:

The US Dollar (USD) stays on the back foot early Wednesday after closing in negative territory on Monday and Tuesday. In the second half of the day, the Automatic Data Processing's private sector employment data and the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report for November will be featured in the US economic calendar.

Growing expectations for a dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) outlook after US President Donald Trump hinted that he wants to nominate his chief economic adviser Kevin Hassett to replace outgoing Fed Chairman Jerome Powell next year make it difficult for the USD to find demand. The USD Index edges lower toward 99.00 in the European morning on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the market mood remains relatively upbeat midweek, with US stock index futures rising between 0.2% and 0.3%.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.40% 0.02% -0.30% -0.04% -0.53% -0.38% -0.19% EUR 0.40% 0.42% 0.11% 0.35% -0.13% 0.00% 0.21% GBP -0.02% -0.42% -0.06% -0.05% -0.54% -0.40% -0.21% JPY 0.30% -0.11% 0.06% 0.26% -0.24% -0.09% 0.10% CAD 0.04% -0.35% 0.05% -0.26% -0.54% -0.34% -0.16% AUD 0.53% 0.13% 0.54% 0.24% 0.54% 0.15% 0.33% NZD 0.38% -0.01% 0.40% 0.09% 0.34% -0.15% 0.19% CHF 0.19% -0.21% 0.21% -0.10% 0.16% -0.33% -0.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Regarding the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, citing an adviser who was at the meeting, the BBC reported that talks between Russia's President Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff were "constructive" but there is "more work to do." Additionally, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that "no compromise" was reached over territorial concessions by Ukraine.

The data from Australia showed earlier in the day that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 2.1% in the third quarter. This print followed the 1.8% growth recorded in the second quarter and came in slightly below the market expectation of 2.2%. AUD/USD preserves its bullish momentum early Wednesday and trades at its highest level since late October, above 0.6580.

EUR/USD builds on its weekly gains and climbed toward 1.1650 in the European morning. Later in the session, the Eurostat will release the Producer Price Index (PPI) figures for October. Additionally, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will speak at a hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

After touching its highest level in about six weeks above $4,260 on Monday, Gold corrected lower and closed in negative territory on Tuesday. XAU/USD stabilizes early Wednesday and fluctuates in a tight channel above $4,200.

GBP/USD struggled to capitalize on the broad-based USD weakness and registered small losses on Monday and Tuesday. The pair holds its ground in the European morning and recovers toward 1.3250.

Following Monday's decline, USD/JPY staged a rebound on Tuesday as the risk-positive market atmosphere weighed on the safe haven Japanese Yen (JPY). The pair moves sideways in a narrow channel above 155.70 in the European morning on Wednesday.