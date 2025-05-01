Forex Today: US Dollar stretches higher ahead of mid-tier data releases

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, May 1:
The US Dollar (USD) continues to gather strength against its rivals early Thursday, with the USD Index advancing to a two-week-high above 100.00. The US economic calendar will feature Challenger Jobs Cuts and ISM Manufacturing PMI data for April, alongside the weekly Initial Jobless Claims. European markets will remain closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.57%
|0.13%
|0.52%
|-0.41%
|0.16%
|0.54%
|-0.19%
|EUR
|-0.57%
|-0.49%
|-0.02%
|-0.99%
|-0.51%
|-0.04%
|-0.77%
|GBP
|-0.13%
|0.49%
|0.44%
|-0.49%
|-0.04%
|0.45%
|-0.28%
|JPY
|-0.52%
|0.02%
|-0.44%
|-0.93%
|-0.36%
|-1.41%
|-0.48%
|CAD
|0.41%
|0.99%
|0.49%
|0.93%
|0.45%
|0.95%
|0.23%
|AUD
|-0.16%
|0.51%
|0.04%
|0.36%
|-0.45%
|0.49%
|-0.26%
|NZD
|-0.54%
|0.04%
|-0.45%
|1.41%
|-0.95%
|-0.49%
|-0.73%
|CHF
|0.19%
|0.77%
|0.28%
|0.48%
|-0.23%
|0.26%
|0.73%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
The Bank of Japan announced on Thursday that it left the short-term interest rate target unchanged in the range of 0.40%- 0.50%. In the post-meeting press conference, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda noted that the uncertainty surrounding the Japanese outlook heightened sharply due to the US' trade policies. Ueda reiterated that they will keep raising rates if the economy and prices move in line with their projections. USD/JPY preserves its bullish momentum and trades above 144.50 in the European morning, rising about 1% on the day.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' reported in its first estimate on Wednesday that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted at an annual rate of 0.3% in the first quarter. Other data from the US showed that the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, rose 2.6% on a yearly basis in March, matching the market consensus. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there was a very good probability that they will reach a deal with China. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, however, told reporters that no official talks with China were underway. US stock index futures rise between 0.5% and 1.4% in the European morning on Thursday after Wall Street's main indexes registered small gains on Wednesday.
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades near 1.1300 in the European session after posting losses for two consecutive days.
GBP/USD struggles to shake off the bearish pressure and retreats to the 1.3300 area early Thursday, losing about 0.3% on the day.
Gold lost nearly 1% on Wednesday and closed below $3,300. XAU/USD extends its weekly slide and trades deep in negative territory below $3,250 to begin the European session.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6380 early on Friday
The US Dollar surged on Thursday, backed by de-escalating trade tensions. AUD/USD lost the 0.6400 mark and comfortably trades near the lower end of its latest range. Australian Q1 PPI and Retail Sales coming up next.
EUR/USD settles near fresh weekly lows
The EUR/USD pair extended its retracement to 1.1265, a fresh weekly low. The pair maintains the bearish bias amid resurgent US Dollar demand in a more optimistic market environment.
Gold bounced modestly after flirting with $3,200
XAU/USD traded as low as $3,201.88 as investors stayed away from the safe-haven metal. The US Dollar benefited from fresh hopes on tariffs deals. Mixed US data failed to impress investors ahead of the NFP report.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC reaches $96,000 after slight pullback following US GDP contraction
Bitcoin (BTC) price is breaking above its key resistance level, trading above $96,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, following a mild pullback the previous day.
May flashlight for the FOMC blackout period – Waiting for the fog to lift
We expect the FOMC will leave its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25-4.50% at its upcoming meeting on May 6-7, a view widely shared by financial markets and economists. Market pricing currently implies only a 9% probability of the FOMC cutting the fed funds rate by 25 bps.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.