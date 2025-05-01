Forex Today: US Dollar stretches higher ahead of mid-tier data releases

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, May 1:

The US Dollar (USD) continues to gather strength against its rivals early Thursday, with the USD Index advancing to a two-week-high above 100.00. The US economic calendar will feature Challenger Jobs Cuts and ISM Manufacturing PMI data for April, alongside the weekly Initial Jobless Claims. European markets will remain closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.57% 0.13% 0.52% -0.41% 0.16% 0.54% -0.19% EUR -0.57% -0.49% -0.02% -0.99% -0.51% -0.04% -0.77% GBP -0.13% 0.49% 0.44% -0.49% -0.04% 0.45% -0.28% JPY -0.52% 0.02% -0.44% -0.93% -0.36% -1.41% -0.48% CAD 0.41% 0.99% 0.49% 0.93% 0.45% 0.95% 0.23% AUD -0.16% 0.51% 0.04% 0.36% -0.45% 0.49% -0.26% NZD -0.54% 0.04% -0.45% 1.41% -0.95% -0.49% -0.73% CHF 0.19% 0.77% 0.28% 0.48% -0.23% 0.26% 0.73% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Bank of Japan announced on Thursday that it left the short-term interest rate target unchanged in the range of 0.40%- 0.50%. In the post-meeting press conference, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda noted that the uncertainty surrounding the Japanese outlook heightened sharply due to the US' trade policies. Ueda reiterated that they will keep raising rates if the economy and prices move in line with their projections. USD/JPY preserves its bullish momentum and trades above 144.50 in the European morning, rising about 1% on the day.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' reported in its first estimate on Wednesday that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted at an annual rate of 0.3% in the first quarter. Other data from the US showed that the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, rose 2.6% on a yearly basis in March, matching the market consensus. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there was a very good probability that they will reach a deal with China. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, however, told reporters that no official talks with China were underway. US stock index futures rise between 0.5% and 1.4% in the European morning on Thursday after Wall Street's main indexes registered small gains on Wednesday.

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades near 1.1300 in the European session after posting losses for two consecutive days.

GBP/USD struggles to shake off the bearish pressure and retreats to the 1.3300 area early Thursday, losing about 0.3% on the day.

Gold lost nearly 1% on Wednesday and closed below $3,300. XAU/USD extends its weekly slide and trades deep in negative territory below $3,250 to begin the European session.