Forex Today: US Dollar stays under pressure following post-CPI selloff

The US Dollar (USD) is struggling to stage a rebound after suffering large losses against its major rivals following the April inflation data from the US on Wednesday. Later in the day, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, April housing, Industrial Production data and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey will be featured in the US economic docket. Investors will continue to pay close attention to comments from major central banks' policymakers as well.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.4% on a yearly basis in April. The annual core CPI increased 3.6% in the same period and both of these figures came in line with market expectations. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined more than 2% as the probability of the Federal Reserve (Fed) leaving the policy rate unchanged in September declined toward 25% from 35% before the inflation data release. In turn, the USD Index fell 0.7% and touched its lowest level since April 10. Early Thursday, the USD Index stays flat on the day below 104.50, while the 10-year US yield continues to edge lower toward 4.3%. In the meantime, US stock index futures trade modestly higher after Wall Street's main indexes rose about 1% on Wednesday.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.98% -1.21% -1.00% -0.38% -1.12% -1.51% -0.56% EUR 0.98% -0.28% -0.03% 0.58% -0.17% -0.55% 0.39% GBP 1.21% 0.28% 0.18% 0.86% 0.11% -0.27% 0.67% JPY 1.00% 0.03% -0.18% 0.61% -0.09% -0.57% 0.47% CAD 0.38% -0.58% -0.86% -0.61% -0.71% -1.14% -0.28% AUD 1.12% 0.17% -0.11% 0.09% 0.71% -0.49% 0.55% NZD 1.51% 0.55% 0.27% 0.57% 1.14% 0.49% 0.95% CHF 0.56% -0.39% -0.67% -0.47% 0.28% -0.55% -0.95% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

During the Asian trading hours, the data from Australia showed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.1% in April from 3.9% in March. In this period, Full-Time Employment declined 6.1K while Part-Time Employment increased 44.6K. After reaching its highest level since January above 0.6700, AUD/USD turned south and fell toward 0.6670 after the labor market data.

Japan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted at an annual rate of 2% in the first quarter, Japan’s Cabinet Office's preliminary estimate showed early Thursday. This print came in weaker than the market expectation for a contraction of 1.5%. After falling nearly 1% on Wednesday, USD/JPY ignored the GDP data and extended its slide. At the time of press, the pair was down 0.5% on the day at 154.15.

GBP/USD broke above 1.2600 and gained 0.75% on Wednesday. After testing 1.2700 in the Asian session, the pair staged a correction and was last seen trading flat on the day near 1.2680.

EUR/USD gained 0.6% on Wednesday and closed the third consecutive day in positive territory. Early Thursday, the pair stays in a consolidation phase slightly below 1.0900.

Gold benefited from falling US T-bond yields and advanced to its highest level in three weeks near $2,400 before retreating slightly. In the European morning, XAU/USD holds steady near $2,390.

