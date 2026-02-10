Forex Today: US Dollar stabilizes following sharp decline

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 10:

The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its rivals early Tuesday after suffering large losses on Monday. The US economic calendar will feature Export Price Index, Import Price Index and Retail Sales data for December. Additionally, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.78% -0.60% -1.24% -0.79% -0.86% -0.41% -1.30% EUR 0.78% 0.19% -0.56% -0.01% -0.08% 0.37% -0.53% GBP 0.60% -0.19% -0.43% -0.20% -0.27% 0.18% -0.71% JPY 1.24% 0.56% 0.43% 0.52% 0.45% 0.91% -0.11% CAD 0.79% 0.01% 0.20% -0.52% 0.03% 0.39% -0.51% AUD 0.86% 0.08% 0.27% -0.45% -0.03% 0.45% -0.44% NZD 0.41% -0.37% -0.18% -0.91% -0.39% -0.45% -0.89% CHF 1.30% 0.53% 0.71% 0.11% 0.51% 0.44% 0.89% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

According to Bloomberg, Chinese regulators have verbally advised financial institutions to curb holdings of US Treasuries, citing growing concerns over concentration risk and market volatility. This development weighed heavily on the USD on Monday, with the USD Index losing more than 0.8% on the day. Early Tuesday, the USD Index holds steady at around 97.00 and US stock index futures trade mixed. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 4.2%.

GBP/USD benefited from the broad-based USD weakness and rose more than 0.6% on Monday. The pair corrects lower and trades below 1.3700 in the European session on Tuesday. Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Catherine Mann said on Monday that US tariffs are feeding into higher UK inflation through Chinese export pricing.

EUR/USD rose more than 0.8% on Monday and erased the previous week's losses. The pair stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.1900 in the European morning. The data from the Eurozone showed on Monday that the Sentix Investor Confidence improved to 4.2 in February from -1.8 in January.

The selling pressure surrounding the USD and growing risks of an intervention by the Bank of Japan following the election outcome caused USD/JPY to turn south Monday. After losing nearly 1% and snapping a six-day winning streak, USD/JPY continues to stretch lower early Tuesday and was last seen trading at around 155.50.

The cautious market stance helped Gold start the week on a bullish note. XAU/USD rose nearly 2% on Monday and closed above $5,050. The previous metal corrects lower in the European morning and trades near $5,030. Similarly, Silver rose nearly 7% on Monday and retraced a portion of the previous week's decline. XAG/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum and trades in the red below $82.