Forex Today: US Dollar selloff pauses ahead of NFP, Powell speech

Here is what you need to know on Friday, April 4:
After suffering large losses against its peers on Thursday, the US Dollar (USD) holds its ground early Friday as investors move to the sidelines ahead of key events. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish March employment data, which will feature Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate and wage inflation figures. Later in the session, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be delivering a speech.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-1.76%
|-0.66%
|-2.50%
|-1.13%
|1.05%
|0.40%
|-2.81%
|EUR
|1.76%
|1.22%
|-0.69%
|0.68%
|2.94%
|2.24%
|-1.03%
|GBP
|0.66%
|-1.22%
|-1.94%
|-0.49%
|1.69%
|1.03%
|-2.18%
|JPY
|2.50%
|0.69%
|1.94%
|1.41%
|3.68%
|3.01%
|-0.40%
|CAD
|1.13%
|-0.68%
|0.49%
|-1.41%
|2.23%
|1.54%
|-1.70%
|AUD
|-1.05%
|-2.94%
|-1.69%
|-3.68%
|-2.23%
|-0.66%
|-3.85%
|NZD
|-0.40%
|-2.24%
|-1.03%
|-3.01%
|-1.54%
|0.66%
|-3.20%
|CHF
|2.81%
|1.03%
|2.18%
|0.40%
|1.70%
|3.85%
|3.20%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
The USD Index fell more than 1.5% on Thursday as US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements revived fears over a stagflation in the US economy. Wall Street's main indexes declined sharply as well. The Nasdaq Composite registered its largest one day loss in about 5 years, with a nearly-6% decline, the S&P 500 dropped 4.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4%. US stock index futures were last seen losing between 0.6% and 0.3%.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that sweeping tariffs announced by the Trump administration represent a significant risk to the global economy at a time when growth has been sluggish. In the meantime, Fitch Ratings said that the US growth in 2025 is likely to be slower than the 1.7% that they had projected in March, given higher-than-anticipated tariffs. "Tariff hikes will result in higher consumer prices and lower corporate profits in the US," the agency noted.
Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to rise by 135,000 in March, following the 151,000 increase reported in February. In this period, the Unemployment Rate is forecast to hold steady at 4.1%. Fed Chairman Powell will deliver his prepared remarks on the economic outlook and join a moderated discussion at the annual conference for the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing in Arlington, Va.
EUR/USD climbed to its highest level in six months above 1.1100 on Thursday. The pair corrects lower and trades at around 1.1050 in the European morning on Friday.
GBP/USD surged above 1.3200 but erased a portion of its daily gains in the second half of the day on Thursday. The pair turns south to begin the European session and trades below 1.3050.
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said early Friday that US tariffs are likely to exert downward pressure on Japan and the global economies. USD/JPY stays in a consolidation phase slightly above 146.00 after falling more than 2% on Thursday.
Gold fluctuated in a wide range on Thursday and ended the day in negative territory. Following an impressive rally to a new record-high of $3,167 during the Asian session, XAU/USD dropped all the way to $3,054 before closing above $3,110. The pair stays on the back foot and trades below $3,100 in the European morning.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD corrects sharply toward 1.0950 ahead of US NFP, Powell
EUR/USD is extending its correction toward 1.0950 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar has come up for air after the trade war and recession fears-led sell-off, weighing on the pair. Traders look to the US NFP report and Fed Chair Powell's speech for fresh directives.
GBP/USD remains heavy near 1.3000, US NFP data awaited
GBP/USD is battling 1.3000, under heavy selling pressure in European trading on Friday. Traders resort to profit-taking on their US Dollar short positiions, re-adjusting ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls data and Fed Chair Powell speech.
Gold price sticks to negative bias around $3,100; bears seem non-committed ahead of US NFP report
Gold price meets with a fresh supply on Friday, though the downside potential seems limited. Trump’s tariffs-inspired risk-off mood might continue to act as a tailwind for the precious metal. Fed rate cut bets weigh on the USD and also contribute to limiting losses for the XAU/USD pair.
Nonfarm Payrolls forecast: US jobs growth set to slow in March amid growing worries over US tariffs
Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to rise by 135K in March, following a 151K gain reported in February. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the jobs data on Friday at 12:30 GMT. US labor data could impact the Fed’s interest rate path, potentially affecting the US Dollar's price action.
Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs on the way
United States (US) President Donald Trump’s self-styled “Liberation Day” has finally arrived. After four straight failures to kick off Donald Trump’s “day one” tariffs that were supposed to be implemented when President Trump assumed office 72 days ago, Trump’s team is slated to finally unveil a sweeping, lopsided package of “reciprocal” tariffs.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.