Forex Today: US Dollar rises on easing Fed rate cut bets, focus shifts to NFP

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 20:

The US Dollar (USD) outperformed its rivals midweek as the minutes of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) October policy meeting fed into expectations of a policy hold in December. The USD holds its ground early Thursday as investors await the September employment report, which will feature Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate figures.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.90% 0.76% 1.97% 0.24% 0.85% 1.19% 1.55% EUR -0.90% -0.04% 1.42% -0.64% -0.06% 0.31% 0.66% GBP -0.76% 0.04% 1.19% -0.61% -0.02% 0.34% 0.70% JPY -1.97% -1.42% -1.19% -1.70% -1.09% -0.77% -0.45% CAD -0.24% 0.64% 0.61% 1.70% 0.62% 0.96% 1.31% AUD -0.85% 0.06% 0.02% 1.09% -0.62% 0.37% 0.70% NZD -1.19% -0.31% -0.34% 0.77% -0.96% -0.37% 0.36% CHF -1.55% -0.66% -0.70% 0.45% -1.31% -0.70% -0.36% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Fed said in its October minutes that many policymakers thought that, under their outlooks, it would be appropriate to keep rates unchanged for the rest of the year. "Most participants noted further rate cuts could add to the risk of higher inflation becoming entrenched or could be misinterpreted as a lack of commitment to the 2% inflation objective," the publication read. The USD Index gathered bullish momentum in the late American session and climbed to a two-week-high above 100.00. Early Thursday, the USD Index clings to modest gains near 100.30.

In the meantime, US stock index futures rise sharply in the European morning as investors cheer Nvidia's earning report, which showed better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter and stronger-than-estimated sales forecasts for the fourth quarter. At the time of press, Nasdaq Futures were up nearly 2% on the day.

EUR/USD lost nearly 0.4% on Wednesday and closed the fourth consecutive day in negative territory. The pair stays on the back foot early Thursday and declines toward 1.1500.

GBP/USD declined sharply on Wednesday and closed below 1.3100 for the first time since early November. The pair struggles to stage a rebound in the European morning on Thursday and fluctuates in a narrow range, slightly above 1.3050.

USD/JPY's bullish rally gathered momentum in the American session on Wednesday and continued in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair was last seen trading at its highest level since mid-January above 157.50, gaining about 2% on a weekly basis. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said in a statement on Thursday that he is watching FX market moves with a high sense of urgency.

After climbing above $4,100 early Wednesday, Gold reversed its direction in the second half of the day and erased a large portion of its gains. XAU/USD edges lower in the European morning on Thursday and trades slightly above $4,050.