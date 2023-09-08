Forex Today: US Dollar retreats alongside yields, Canada jobs report coming up

Share:

Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 8:

The positive shift seen in risk sentiment early Friday makes it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to extend its weekly rally. In the meantime, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to edge lower toward 4.2% after snapping a four-day winning streak on Thursday. The August jobs report from Canada will be watched closely by market participants in the early American session. July Wholesale Inventories and Consumer Credit Change will be featured in the US economic docket ahead of the weekend.

The USD Index (DXY) touched a fresh multi-month high of 105.15 on Thursday after the data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 216,000 in the week ending September 2 from 229,000. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revised the second-quarter Unit Labor Costs to +2.2% from +1.6% in the initial estimate. Early Friday, DXY stays in negative territory below 105.00 and US stock index futures trade in positive territory, pointing to an improving risk mood.

US Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Pound Sterling. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.55% 0.84% 0.50% 0.84% 0.78% 0.63% 0.57% EUR -0.57% 0.28% -0.06% 0.31% 0.24% 0.06% -0.02% GBP -0.84% -0.29% -0.35% 0.01% -0.05% -0.21% -0.29% CAD -0.51% 0.06% 0.35% 0.36% 0.30% 0.14% 0.08% AUD -0.86% -0.29% 0.00% -0.34% -0.06% -0.22% -0.28% JPY -0.79% -0.25% 0.06% -0.31% 0.08% -0.17% -0.21% NZD -0.65% -0.06% 0.21% -0.13% 0.22% 0.15% -0.06% CHF -0.57% -0.03% 0.25% -0.08% 0.27% 0.21% 0.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

USD/CAD climbed to its strongest level since late March near 1.3700 on Thursday but staged a downward correction in the Asian session on Friday. While delivering the Economic Progress Report late Thursday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem noted that policymakers are still concerned about the persistence of underlying inflation, even though the monetary policy may be sufficiently restrictive to restore price stability. "Inflation is still too high, and there is little downward momentum in underlying inflation," Macklem noted. Unemployment in Canada is forecast to tick up to 5.6% in August from 5.5% in July.

Canada Jobs Report Preview: Unemployment rate set to edge up.

The data from Japan showed early Friday that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at an annual rate of 3.5% in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki repeated that they won't rule out any options against excessive FX moves. After posting small losses on Thursday, USD/JPY remained under modest bearish pressure in the Asian session and was last seen trading in negative territory at around 147.00 early Friday.

EUR/USD dropped below 1.0700 for the first time in three months on Thursday but recovered above that level early Friday. Germany's Destatis left the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading unchanged at 6.1% on a yearly basis.

GBP/USD gained traction and rose above 1.2500 in the Asian trading hours on Friday after posting large losses in previous three days. The pair, however, struggled to extend its rebound in the European morning and erased some of its daily gains.

Gold price posted small gains on Thursday despite the persistent USD strength. Retreating yields help XAU/USD hold its ground early Friday and the pair was last seen trading at around $1,925.