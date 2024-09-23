Forex Today: US Dollar remains under pressure in a post-Fed rate cut world

The Greenback remains off-kilter following the Fed’s recent pivot into a rate-cutting cycle. Last week, the US central bank delivered a jumbo 50 bps rate cut. The US Dollar remains under pressure, but markets have quickly pivoted to more impatient waiting for the next rate call.
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 24:
The US Dollar Index remains pinned on the low end following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 50 bps rate slash last week. The DXY continues to clatter along the floor, grinding sideways just above the 100.50 level. US economic data is strictly mid-tier on Tuesday, but investors will keep an eye out for Fed Governor Michelle Bowman. Chicago Fed President Neel Kashkari warned on Monday that the future pace of Fed rate cuts may be slower than many expect over the next year, signalling that the Fed may be poised to clamp down on outsized rate cuts moving forward.
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto high territory to kick off the new trading week. Despite an overall softening in Greenback positioning, the Euro took a hit after pan-EU Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures for September broadly missed the mark on Monday.
GBP/USD was able to eke out further gains on Monday, climbing to a fresh 30-month high near 1.3360. Despite UK PMI figures printing broadly below expectations to start the week, the Pound Sterling’s recent bull run continues to chew through chart paper. However, political threats loom just over the horizon with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer warning that the UK’s domestic economy could be on a collision course with “painful” economic reforms that are needed, especially with UK inflation figures proving to be far stickier than in other countries.
USD/JPY continues to grapple with the 144.00 handle, and the pair is struggling to develop meaningfully-bullish legs as the Yen continues to grind into fresh highs against the US Dollar. JPY traders will be keeping an eye out for Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda on Tuesday, with Japanese Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures due later in the week.
AUD/USD found a new nine-month high on Monday, testing north of 0.6850 for the first time since last December. Aussie traders are jostling for position ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) rate call, due early Tuesday. Despite recent signs of a potential economic slowdown in Australia, the Australian labor market remains tight overall, and the RBA is widely expected to remain on hold on rates for the time being.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices have recovered over 10.5% bottom-to-top since September 10’s bottom bids of $64.75, the key commodity’s lowest prices since May of 2022. Crude Oil prices are catching a bid heading into Tuesday after it was announced that the US is deploying additional military personnel to the Middle East as Israel continues to expand its military campaign against Palestinian Hamas, which crossed within the borders of Lebanon over the weekend. A fresh rocket barrage from Israel against Hamas targets within Lebanon claimed the lives of nearly 300 people and wounded over a thousand. Israel has stated the fresh round of explosive attacks are a retaliation against a recent Hamas rocket salvo that killed three people in Israel.
Gold continues to benefit healthily from the latest Fed rate cut, with XAU/USD climbing to a new record high just below $2,640. XAU/USD has closed flat or higher for all but one of the last 11 consecutive trading months, climbing over 45% in value from last October’s lows near $1,800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD near 2024 highs ahead of RBA decision
The Australian Dollar holds on to gains against its American rival, with AUD/USD trading around 0.6840 early in Asia. The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on monetary policy early on Tuesday, widely anticipated to keep the OCR unchanged once again.
EUR/USD battles to retain the 1.1100 mark
EUR/USD finished Monday with losses, a handful of pips above the 1.1100 mark. Tepid growth-related European data fueled speculation the European Central Bank will have to trim interest rates by more than previously believed.
Gold record highs keep coming
Gold is continuing its uptrend as markets continue to price in more interest rate cuts from the Fed. Such cuts would make Gold, a non-yielding asset, more attractive. Rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon push up haven demand for the precious metal.
Bitcoin holds above $62,000 despite mild decrease in ETF inflows
Bitcoin (BTC) halts the recent positive movement and stabilizes above its key psychological level of $62,000 on Monday after a nearly 7.5% rise last week. On-chain data hints at a neutral sentiment among BTC’s traders at a rally in Bitcoin's price as more traders bet on the asset's rise.
Week ahead: Updates from the RBA and SNB eyed; US PCE data also on the radar
Tuesday welcomes an update from the Reserve Bank of Australia. The central bank is widely anticipated to hold things steady. Amid cooling inflation, the Swiss National Bank is widely expected to reduce its Policy Rate on Thursday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.