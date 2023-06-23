Forex Today: US Dollar recovery continues ahead of PMI reports

Here is what you need to know on Friday, June 23:
The US Dollar (USD) continues to benefit from risk aversion and gathers strength early Friday, with the US Dollar Index extending Thursday's rebound toward 103.00. S&P Global will release the preliminary June Manufacturing and Services PMI surveys for Germany, the Eurozone, the UK and the US. Investors will also pay close attention to comments from central bank officials.
On Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) surprised markets with a 50 basis points (bps) rate increase. The BoE reiterated in its policy statement that further tightening in the monetary policy will be required if price pressures proved to be more persistent. Although GBP/USD spiked above 1.2800 with the immediate reaction, it reversed its direction and closed the day in negative territory amid broad USD strength. In the European morning on Friday, the pair continues to edge lower toward 1.2700.
Similarly, the Swiss National Bank hiked its policy rate by 25 bps to 1.75%. In the post-meeting press conference, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said that they cannot rule out additional policy tightening. Following a short-lasting drop toward 0.8900, USD/CHF staged a rebound and registered small daily gain on Thursday. The pair preserves its recovery momentum and rises toward 0.9000 on Friday.
Reflecting the risk-averse market atmosphere, US stock index futures are down between 0.4% and 0.5% in the European morning. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield consolidates weekly gains slightly below 3.8%. On the second day of his congressional testimony, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell noted that it will be appropriate to raise rates one or two more times this year and added that they are not seeing any rate cuts anytime soon.
EUR/USD failed to stabilize above 1.1000 on Thursday and fell to the 1.0950 area during the American trading hours. The pair stays on the back foot and retreats toward 1.0900 in the early European session.
USD/JPY gained more than 100 pips on Thursday and advanced to its highest level since November near 143.50 during the Asian trading hours on Friday.
Pressured by rising US Treasury bond yields, Gold price suffered large losses and closed the fifth straight trading day in negative territory on Thursday. XAU/USD touched a three-month low at $1,910 early Friday before recovering modestly in the European morning.
Following Wednesday's impressive rally, Bitcoin fluctuated in a tight channel above $30,000 on Thursday. BTC/USD holds steady near that level on Friday. Ethereum lost 1% on Thursday and closed slightly below $1,900. ETH/USD continues to move sideways in the European morning.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0900 after dismal PMI data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and broke below 1.0900 early Friday. Disappointing PMI surveys from Germany and France seem to be weighing heavily on the Euro, while the US Dollar continues to gather strength on risk aversion.
GBP/USD tests 1.2700 after UK Retail Sales data, PMI eyed
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory near 1.2700. Although Retail Sales data from the UK came in slightly better than expected, souring market mood doesn't allow the pair to gain traction. S&P Global will release UK and US PMIs later.
Gold retreats as USD Index prints a fresh day high, US PMI eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed selling pressure around $1,917.50 in the European session. The short-lived pullback in the precious metal has concluded and it is expected to drop back to an intraday low at $1,910.00.
Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. Altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
Keeping up with the central banks
The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.