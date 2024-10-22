Forex Today: US Dollar holds near multi-month highs, eyes on central bank speak

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 22:

Following a quiet start to the week, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength in the American trading hours on Monday, with the USD Index reaching its highest level since early August above 104.00. Early Tuesday, the index stays in a consolidation phase below this level. Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for October will be the only data featured in the US economic calendar. Throughout the day, several key central bankers, including European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey, will be delivering speeches.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.37% 0.33% 0.78% 0.09% 0.30% 0.20% 0.04% EUR -0.37% -0.11% 0.34% -0.22% -0.09% -0.27% -0.40% GBP -0.33% 0.11% 0.45% -0.24% -0.01% -0.12% -0.34% JPY -0.78% -0.34% -0.45% -0.70% -0.48% -0.53% -0.80% CAD -0.09% 0.22% 0.24% 0.70% 0.12% 0.17% -0.17% AUD -0.30% 0.09% 0.00% 0.48% -0.12% -0.03% -0.34% NZD -0.20% 0.27% 0.12% 0.53% -0.17% 0.03% -0.21% CHF -0.04% 0.40% 0.34% 0.80% 0.17% 0.34% 0.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The USD benefited from the risk-averse market environment and started to outperform its major rivals as Wall Street's main indexes opened on a bearish note. In the European morning on Tuesday, US stock index futures are down between 0.2% and 0.3%.

Gold gathered bullish momentum on Monday and climbed to a new record-high of $2,740. Although XAU/USD erased its gains to close the day flat near $2,730, it managed to regain its traction early Tuesday. At the time of press, Gold was up more than 0.5% on the day above $2,730.

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Executive Director Takashi Kato said on Tuesday that they are not targeting FX levels but added that they are carefully looking at upside risks from rising import prices. USD/JPY rose nearly 1% on Monday and continued to push higher in the Asian session on Tuesday. After touching its highest level in over two months above 151.00, the pair retreated to toward 150.70.

EUR/USD dropped toward 1.0800 and lost 0.5% on Monday to register its lowest daily close since early August. The pair finds it difficult to stage a rebound and trades at around 1.0820 in the European morning on Tuesday. ECB President Lagarde will participate in a conversation with Bloomberg journalist Francine Lacqua at 14:30 GMT. Later in the day, she will be appearing a panel discussion about the future of cross-border payments during the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington DC.

GBP/USD failed to build on the recovery gains it recorded in the second half of the previous week and dropped below 1.3000 on Monday. The pair managed to erase a portion of its recent losses and was last seen trading slightly above 1.3000. BoE Governor Bailey will deliver a keynote address at the Bloomberg Global Regulatory Forum in New York at 13:25 GMT.