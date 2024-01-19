Forex Today: US Dollar consolidates weekly gains amid a cautious mood

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 19:
The tech rally-led risk-on sentiment on Wall Street failed to extend in Asian trading on Friday, as the Middle East geopolitical tensions heated up alongside persistent Chinese economic worries. The US Dollar eased, despite a cautious market mood, as investors weighed the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate cut outlook.
Fresh reports hit the wires earlier this morning that Iran-backed Houthi terrorists launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged, US-Owned, Greek-operated tanker ship. This comes after the United States (US) launched new strikes against Houthi anti-ship missiles aimed at the Red Sea on Thursday.
On Thursday, the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to their lowest level in nearly 1-1/2 years, suggesting tighter labor market conditions and tempering the odds for a March Fed rate cut. The probability for a March Fed rate cut is now below 60%, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool showed, as against a roughly 75% chance seen at the start of the week.
The US Treasury bond yields hit fresh multi-week highs on strong US data and hawkish Fedspeak, which continued to push back against the market’s expectations of a rate cut as early as March. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday that the “baseline is for rate reductions sometime in Q3, but care is needed to not to cut soon or risk a refreshed price spiral.”
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index is down 0.09% on the day at 103.45 while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yields are rising 0.75% so far to refresh five-week highs near 4.18%.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.60%
|0.38%
|0.58%
|1.64%
|2.17%
|2.11%
|1.74%
|EUR
|-0.61%
|-0.22%
|-0.03%
|1.05%
|1.58%
|1.52%
|1.14%
|GBP
|-0.40%
|0.21%
|0.18%
|1.25%
|1.78%
|1.74%
|1.35%
|CAD
|-0.58%
|0.03%
|-0.18%
|1.06%
|1.60%
|1.54%
|1.16%
|AUD
|-1.67%
|-1.05%
|-1.25%
|-1.06%
|0.54%
|0.48%
|0.12%
|JPY
|-2.22%
|-1.60%
|-1.94%
|-1.63%
|-0.54%
|-0.06%
|-0.44%
|NZD
|-2.16%
|-1.55%
|-1.77%
|-1.58%
|-0.49%
|0.05%
|-0.39%
|CHF
|-1.76%
|-1.15%
|-1.37%
|-1.18%
|-0.09%
|0.45%
|0.39%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The next near-term direction in the US Dollar will be determined by the upcoming top-tier US UoM Consumer Sentiment data and Fedspeak. The Fed begins its ‘blackout period’ on Saturday ahead of the January 31- February 1 policy meeting. Additionally, the end-of-the-week flows and the repositioning ahead of next week’s fourth-quarter GDP report from the US will play a pivotal role.
Across the FX board, AUD/USD is trading neutral near 0.6570 after testing 0.6600 on a firmer Chinese Yuan. NZD/USD is posting sizeable losses to trade below 0.6100 after New Zealand's Business Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) contracted further to 43.1 in December, down from November's 46.7.
USD/JPY is sitting close to multi-month highs of 148.81, as soft Japanese CPI data poured cold water on any expectations of hawkish policy hints from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) when they meet next week to decide on its policy.
EUR/USD is consolidating losses below 1.0900, somewhat supported by the ongoing pushback by the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policymakers against interest rate cuts and a broadly subdued US Dollar. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech in Davos on the Global Economic Outlook will be closely eyed.
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2650, undermined by the bigger-than-expected decline in UK Retail Sales. The UK Retail Sales fell 3.2% MoM in December vs. -0.5% expected and 1.4% booked in November, the official data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Friday.
USD/CAD is holding lower ground below 1.3500, as the WTI oil is sitting at fresh five-day highs of $74.20. The geopolitical developments between the US and the Iran-back Houthi rebels fuel supply disruption concerns, rendering positive for the black gold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2650 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2650, under intense selling pressure after the UK Retail Sales dropped more than expected in December. The pair is also feeling the heat from a pause in the US Dollar decline, as sentiment remains tepid ahead of top-tier US data, Fedspeak.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0900 amid cautious markets
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.0900 in European trading on Friday. A modest uptick in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, amid a cautious mood, is weighing on the pair. ECB Lagarde's speech and US data awaited.
Gold price remains on the defensive amid Fed rate cut uncertainty, elevated US bond yields
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest recovery gains and oscillates in a narrow trading range heading into the European session on Friday.
DOGE whales attempt to revive Dogecoin price as retail investors retreat after a 25% crash
Dogecoin price has emerged as one of the most disappointing crypto assets over the past month, noting consistent declines. The lack of growth has been such that even retail investors have taken a step back from participating in conducting transactions.
“The Goldilocks economy is a fairytale”
The mainstream psyche has latched onto a Goldilocks scenario where inflation dies, interest rates fall, and the economy glides to a soft landing. People should probably read the end of the story because Goldilocks dies.