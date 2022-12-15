What you need to take care of on Friday, December 16:
The US Dollar soared to fresh weekly highs against most major rivals, ending the day with substantial gains amid a risk-averse environment. The greenback rallied since early Asia, as China published discouraging macroeconomic figures.
The country reported November Retail Sales, which plunged by 5.9% YoY, while Industrial Production in the same period rose by 2.2%, below the 3.6% expected. The USD also benefited from hawkish US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish words, reacting late to the US Fed's decision.
On Thursday, The Bank of England, the Switzerland National Bank and the European Central Bank announced their decisions. The three banks hiked rates by 50 bps, although they had different impacts on financial markets.
The UK MPC had quite a split vote, as out of the nine MPC members, 2 voted to maintain rates unchanged, 6 for a 50bps hike, and 1 for a 75bps hike. Also, the BOE removed the wording that "policy is not on a pre-set path" and the part on any changes to the "scale, pace and timing" to the bank rate will depend on the outlook. It was a dovish hike, and GBP/USD plunged, now trading at around 1.2280.
Meanwhile, the Switzerland National Bank also hiked rates by 50 bps to 1%, as expected, but market players ignored it. It is worth adding that Chairman Thomas Jordan noted that further rate hikes could not be ruled out.
Then, it was the turn of the ECB. The central bank delivered as expected. Additionally, Lagarde announced further quantitative tightening through the end of the APP program. The current portfolio will decline at a measured and predictable rate beginning in March 2023, announcing there won't be reinvestments of maturing securities. The monthly average decline will be €15 billion until the end of the second quarter of 2023.
Within the press conference, Lagarde said that policymakers expect to raise rates "significantly further" because inflation is far too high, adding that it is "obvious" that more 50 bps hikes should be expected for a period of time. Finally, she said that a potential recession would be short-lived and shallow. She predicted at least two more 50 bps hikes. The EUR/USD pair soared with the headline, peaking at 1.0735. However, Wall Street's soft opening revived growth-related concerns. US indexes plummeted, and the dollar soared, with EUR/USD currently trading at around 1.0620.
AUD/USD is down to 0.6690, while USD/CAD is up to 1.2670. USD/JPY, in the meantime, surged to 137.80.
Crude oil prices eased, with WTI settling at $76.10 a barrel. Gold trades at around $1,778 a troy ounce.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and recovered toward 1.0650 on Friday. After the data from the US showed that the business activity in the manufacturing and service sectors continued to contract at an accelerating pace in December, the US Dollar came under bearish pressure.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day near 1.2200
GBP/USD rose to the 1.2200 area after having declined toward 1.2120 earlier in the session. The weaker-than-expected Manufacturing and Services PMI figures from the US caused the US Dollar to lose interest, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold climbs above $1,790 after dismal US PMI data
Gold price continued to push higher and advanced beyond $1,790. The disappointing PMI figures from the US weighed on the US Dollar and helped XAU/USD gain traction. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is still up more than 2% on the day, limiting the pair's upside.
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance proof-of-reserves report was created by global accounting firm Mazars, the auditor has now suspended all its services for crypto clients. Cryptocurrency exchange platforms KuCoin and Crypto.com were among the crypto clients of Mazars.
Wake Up Wall Street: Santa reindeers eaten by bears as option expiry awaits
We made it to the end of the week and it was certainly a lively one. All central banks were hawkish, not much for risk bulls to grab onto, and the penny finally dropped on Thursday with equity indices collapsing. Falls of 3% was the average for the major indices, and Friday looks no better.