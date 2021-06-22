Forex Today: US dollar, Bitcoin recover, gold pauses ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, June 22:
The upbeat market mood from the US last session extends into Tuesday, as the Asian stocks rebound from monthly lows amid easing Fed’s tightening fears. Fed policymakers James Bullard and Robert Kaplan tempered FOMC’s hawkish rhetoric, as they felt that the economic recovery still has room to improve.
Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in the prepared remarks of his testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, said inflation had accelerated but should move back toward the central bank’s 2% target once supply imbalances resolve.
The US dollar extends the bounce after witnessing a sharp corrective pullback on Monday. Meanwhile, the Treasury yields continue to hold the higher ground, as investors rethink the Fed’s monetary policy stance. The renewed expectations over a potential US infrastructure stimulus deal also adds to the market’s optimism.
Within the G10 fx basket, AUD//USD remains the main laggard, as it edges lower towards 0.7500. USD/JPY holds the higher ground near 110.00 while USD/CAD remains capped below 1.2400 amid rising oil prices. Brent oil topped $75 for the first time in two years.
EUR/USD is defending 1.1900 ahead ECB-speak and Eurozone Consumer Confidence data. GBP/USD is battling 1.3900 after stalled Monday’s impressive recovery amid looming concerns over Brexit and Delta covid strain. Meanwhile, Britain began negotiations to join the trans-Pacific trade deal.
Gold is consolidating its recovery below $1890, as higher US dollar and yields limit the upside. The focus now remains on Powell’s Q&A session during his testimony later on Tuesday.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1900 ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.1900 amid quiet markets. The US dollar struggles to sustain the bounce amid sluggish yields, light calendar. Powell’s prepared remarks pose upside risk but Fed policymakers’ divide keeps traders on the edge. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3920 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3900, having stalled the V-shaped reversal once again near 1.3940. A rebound in the US dollar alongside the yields seemingly weighs. The pound also feels the heat from Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening.
Gold awaits Powell for a meaningful recovery above 100-DMA
Gold price staged an impressive rebound on Monday, snapping a six-day downtrend. Gold jumped as high as $1787 before easing slightly to finish the day at $1783. A daily closing above 100-DMA is needed for gold bulls to regain control.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
Federal Reserve speakers in focus
After a major flattening of the US Treasury curve last week in the wake of the Fed FOMC meeting, this week will be important to determine how comfortable the Fed is with the market reaction to its shift in stance.