What you need to take care of on Tuesday, June 28:
Major pairs seesawed between gains and losses but held on to familiar levels. The dollar is down against most of its rivals, but no technical breakout has taken place. The EUR/USD pair trades just below the 1.0600 level, while GBP/USD stands in the 1.2260 area.
Market players are juggling with mounting inflation and recession concerns, and central bankers juggling to tame inflation without halting economic progress. The mood was generally positive at the weekly opening but soured after S&P downwardly reviewed economic growth. It now expects the EU economy to advance a modest 2.6%, while foresees US growth at 1.6%, well below the estimated potential growth rate of around 2%.
Stock markets managed to hold on to positive territory in Europe and Asia, but Wall Street closed in the red. US government bond yields continue to seesaw up and down alongside market fears. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note peaked at 3.21%, now hovering nearby, up for the day.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower, now trading at around 1.2870, helped by higher crude oil prices, as WTI is now changing hands at $109.50 a barrel. AUD/USD, on the other hand, is under pressure, trading at around 0.6920.
Gold advanced at the beginning of the day, but finishes it in the red at around $1,824.00 a troy ounce.
The European Central Bank hosts this week the Forum on Central Banking in Portugal. President Christine Lagarde offered the welcoming remarks. On Tuesday, several ECB members will be on the wires as per their participation in the aforementioned forum, while leaders from around the world will speak on Wednesday.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6900 amid cautious markets
AUD/USD is easing towards 0.6900, fading a renewed uptick amid a cautious market mood. The US dollar is attempting a bounce, as investors rethink the impact of aggressive Fed rate hikes on growth. A dip in the Australian business confidence survey also weighs on the AUD.
USD/JPY drops towards 135.00 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY is heading south to test 135.00, having failed to sustain above 135.50. The pair is falling in tandem with the US Treasury yields while the return of risk-off flows underpins the USD bounce. Focus shifts to US data.
Gold bounces off $1,820 support zone, focus on US data, Fed’s Powell
Gold Price consolidates recent losses at around $1,825.00 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal takes clues from the market’s cautious optimism ahead of the key US consumer sentiment numbers and the much-awaited central bankers’ debate at the ECB forum.
ApeCoin price edges near a critical level, is the uptrend genuine?
ApeCoin price shows compression of two Simple Moving Averages as price consolidates. APE price shows bullish re-entrance on the Volume Profile pattern, but traders should steer away from being early buyers. Invalidation of the bear trend remains at $6.15.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!