Forex today: turmoil and more turmoil ahead of FOMC, Jackson Hole

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, August 21st:
- Markets remained relatively calm ahead of FOMC Minutes and the Jackson Hole Symposium, as several central banks’ heads are scheduled to speak.
- Italian political chaos steepened: PM Conte resigned, former counterpart Salvini said he won’t resign and may become the interior Minister. The League party later withdrew the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Conte. EUR/USD held around 1.1100 at the end of the day, after touching a daily low of 1.1065.
- The Pound was the best performer against the greenback, amid a light of hope coming from the Brexit front. German Chancellor, Angela Merkel who said that they must think about “practical solutions,” when referring to the Irish backstop, somehow hinting the EU is willing to discuss an alternative, although she quickly added that the withdrawal agreement wouldn't be reopened. Hopes prevailed.
-Save-haven assets closed the day with gains, amid persistent turmoil, equities lost momentum and ended the day with losses in Europe and the US.
- Oil recovered modestly ahead of US stockpiles reports.
- Slow action also among the crypto sphere. Modest intraday gains for Bitcoin
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as the dollar loses steam
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.1065, as demand for the greenback receded during US trading hours. Upside caped for the shared currency amid fears of a German recession, Italian political turmoil.
GBP/USD pressures recent highs amid renewed Brexit hopes
Comments from German Chancellor Merkel gave the Pound a lift, as somehow she hinted that the EU would consider an alternative to the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY: bears moving back to the front
Demand for safe-haven assets picked up in the American session. US 10-year Treasury note yield fell to 1.54% intraday, settles barely above. USD/JPY to resume decline on a break below 106.05, a Fibonacci support.
Gold prices tightening up as traders await the Fed's next call
Gold spot and futures climbed a touch on Tuesday, with spot prices rising 0.72% and travelling between a range of between $1,493.18 and $1,508.70 while Gold climbed $4.10, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,515.70 an ounce, clawing back some of the $12, or 0.8%, lost on Monday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains
Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday.