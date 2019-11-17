Forex Today: Trade war and Brexit remain in the spotlight

Here is what you need to know Monday, November 18th:
- Trade tensions between the US and China remain the same, despite comments from US officials suggesting they are about to clinch a trade deal. On Friday, Trump’s advisor Kudlow said that the arrangement is in its “final stages,” while US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, later added that a trade deal would be done “in all likelihood, sending Wall Street to record highs, and the dollar down.
- Nigel Farage, the Brexit Party leader, decided to step down from 43 additional constituencies where Labour won, facilitating the way for a Conservative majority. Sterling jumped on the headlines which lift chances of the upcoming Parliament passing Johnson’s Brexit deal.
- UK PM Johnson said over the weekend that all Conservative Party candidates have pledged to back his Brexit deal. The headline should keep GBP/USD on the winning side at the weekly opening.
- US Treasury yields recovered just modestly on Friday, anyway underpinning USD/JPY. Appetite for safe-haven assets decreased.
- Crude oil rallied Friday and settled at the highest in almost two months, amid concerns about global demand and decreasing US drilling rigs. The Baker Hughes report showed that the number of active rigs decreased to 674 last week.
- Cryptocurrencies posted modest recoveries over the weekend.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery could continue in the short-term
The EUR/USD pair has recovered some ground Friday, ending the week with modest gains at around 1.1050. The American dollar extended its slide as speculative interest couldn’t find a reason to keep on buying it.
GBP/USD: Brexit hopes maintain Sterling afloat
The GBP/USD pair hit a daily high of 1.2918 on Friday, boosted by news indicating that the Brexit Party has decided to step down from 43 additional constituencies where Labour won, facilitating the way for a Conservative majority.
USD/JPY: Pressuring resistance but without enough strength
The USD/JPY pair trimmed part of its weekly losses last Friday, closing the week in the red at around 108.80. Demand for safe-haven assets eased despite persistent tensions between the US and China.
Gold looks to close week with small gains below $1,470
The precious metal struggled to find demand on Friday as the upbeat market mood on renewed hopes of the United States and China reaching a trade deal to avoid a tariff hike in December caused investors to move away from safe havens.
Crypto Today: Playing with the thin red line
BTC/USD has fallen below $8,500 during the Asian trading session. A close below this support level would put $7,500 on the trading table. ETH/USD is moving below the 50-period exponential moving average.