Here is what you need to know Monday, October 14th:
Financial markets are revolving around the US-China trade war and Brexit. By the end of last week, speculative interest was optimistic about both. Headlines related to those issues will continue to lead the way for major currencies.
- US President Donald Trump announced that trade talks have come to “substantial phase one deal with China,” boosting risk-yieldings in the detriment of the greenback. It is unclear whether the US will apply the next round of programmed tariffs, as US Secretary Mnuchin said they won’t be forward, although Trade Representative Lighthizer said later that Trump didn’t make a decision on the issue yet.
- The EU27 has given a green light to Chief Negotiator Barnier to reopen a negotiation channel to try to clinch a new deal ahead of this week’s key EU Summit, and prevent the UK from crashing out of the EU without a deal by month-end.
- The EUR/USD pair recovered the 1.1000 level, but the recovery remained shallow when compared to other high-yieldings. Same goes for AUD/USD, which recovery was even more tepid, amid ECB’s and RBA’s dovish stances. The GBP/USD pair was the overall winner, having flirted with 1.2700.
- The Canadian dollar soared amid a solid employment report, higher oil prices.
- Safe-havens came under selling pressure, with gold extending its decline well below the $1,500.00 threshold.
- Crude oil prices recovered alongside equities, although WTI remains below $55.00.
- US Treasury yields, stocks, recovered sharply by the end of the week amid prevalent optimism about possible positive resolutions to the mentioned issues.
- Cryptocurrencies continued struggling for direction over the weekend, extending their consolidative phase after the latest slump.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at three-week highs on contagious optimism
EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.1050 as the US and China are getting closer to a partial trade deal. Brexit optimism is also helping. US Consumer Sentiment beat expectations with 96 points.
GBP/USD roars to 1.27 as Brexit talks accelerate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, up 2%. The EU gave a green light to intensive Brexit talks as a deal is within reach. Reports that the UK made a concession on Northern Ireland are emerging.
USD/JPY: Bulls trying to seize control above 4-month old descending trend-line
US-China trade optimism continues to fuel the ongoing bullish momentum. Sustained move beyond mid-108.00s will set the stage for additional gains.
Gold slumps below $1,480 as risk appetite continues to dominate the market
The bearish pressure surrounding the XAU/USD pair on Friday intensified in the last hour as markets continue to price a possible trade deal between the United States (US) and China.
China officially invited Lighthizer, Mnuchin and their teams for additional trade talks in China
According to Cristina Alesci, business and politics correspondent for CNN, China has officially invited the United States (US) Trade Representative Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and their teams for additional trade talks in China ahead of next month's APEC summit in Santiago.