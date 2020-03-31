Forex Today: The month ended, the crisis is here to stay

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 1st:
- Equities traded mixed, with European indexes closing with gains but Wall Street in the red, amid persistent concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. US equities edged lower for a second consecutive month. Investors are being extremely cautious as a volatile month came to an end.
- The COVID-19 outbreak gives no respite to major economies as the number of cases in the US is above 177,000. It’s growing also in Europe, with Spain and Italy reporting a total of 200,000 cases. The death toll remains high in Italy, while it grows in the US. The economic stalemate worldwide continues.
- Most major pairs remained within familiar levels, as speculative interest is running out of options. The Canadian dollar out-stands at the end of the day, appreciating against the greenback despite weakening oil prices.
- Gold suffered a major set back at the end of the day, falling despite a weaker dollar and a general risk-off mood.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin vulnerabilities to the downside remain high underneath $7000 and breached bearish flag
