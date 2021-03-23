Forex Today: The dollar wins again

What you need to know on Wednesday, March 24:
The dollar appreciated sharply against most of its rivals, in a mixture of risk aversion and encouraging comments from US Federal Reserve´s officials.
Equities fell as Turkey jitters continued to weigh on investors’ mood. European indexes trimmed most of their losses ahead of the close, while Wall Street accelerated its slump in the final hour of trading. US Treasury yields remained under selling pressure and fell to levels previous to the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1850 heading into the Asian opening, undermined by coronavirus-related news. At least two countries, Germany and the Netherlands announced an extension of their current lockdowns to mid-April.
In the UK, employment data weighed on Pound. The country reported that in February, the number of unemployed people increased by 86,600. The ILO Unemployment rate for the three months to January decreased to 5%, better than the expected 5.2%. Average Hourly Earnings in the same period increased by less than anticipated, with wages excluding bonus at 4.2%.
Commodity-linked currencies were the worst performers, although the CAD appreciated mid-US afternoon after the Bank of Canada hinted at tapering QE. “ As overall financial market conditions continue to improve in Canada, use of the Bank of Canada’s programs that were introduced in 2020 in response to the shock from COVID-19 to support the functioning of key Canadian financial markets, has declined significantly.” As a result, the central bank will discontinue its easing programs.
Gold fell despite the dismal mood, settling at $1,726.90 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices were also hit by the poor sentiment, with WTI down to $57.60 a barrel.
Lucid Motors Stock Price: CCIV extends slide to fresh two-week lows near $24
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The crypto market holds above crucial support levels for now
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 as demand for the greenback resumed
The EUR/USD pair fell to its lowest in over two weeks as risk-aversion coupled with encouraging words from US Federal Reserve officials. Dollar rally set to continue.
GBP/USD trades near its fresh six-week low
GBP/USD has dipped to the 1.3750 region, the lowest since early February. The UK reported an unemployment rate of 5%, better than expected, but a leap of 86.5K in jobless claims.Dollar’s demand prevails.
XAU/USD embarking on a test of $1,720
Gold is trading at $1,726 at the time of writing. XAU/USD has travelled between a low of $1,724.75 and a high of $1,742.60 and is down some 0.67%.
The crypto market holds above crucial support levels for now
Bitcoin and Ethereum dropped overnight as the Federal Reserve Chairman Powell offered a subdued take on cryptocurrencies at a conference yesterday. Adding to the weakness was a strong dollar and a drop in the 10-year treasury yield.
Why the dollar is rising while yields are falling, blame it on the taxman
"Read my lips, no new taxes" – These are words that President Joe Biden has never said in his 2020 campaign, but when he did run for the first time in the late 80s, the person that became the Commander-in-Chief uttered repeatedly.