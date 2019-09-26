Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 27th:
- The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.0908, a level that was last seen in May 2017 as demand for the greenback persisted throughout the day. Data has little to do with it, but rather sentiment led the way, improving on better headlines coming from the US-China trade war front.
- No progress in UK Parliament, which continues the blame-game but can’t agree on a path toward Brexit. GBP/USD flirted with 1.2300 amid uncertainty and broad dollar’s strength.
- Wall Street closed in the red, off daily lows.
- US Treasury yields ticked modestly lower, as mood deteriorated in the US afternoon while caution prevails.
- The US Senate backed stopgap Federal Funding Bill, averting a government shutdown. The news passed unnoticed.
- Cryptocurrencies consolidated their latest losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh multi-year lows
The American dollar resumed its advance ahead of Wall Street’s close with equities trimming intraday gains. EUR/USD approaches 1.1900, trades at its lowest since May 2017.
GBP/USD gives up, ends the day in the red
After hovering around 1.2350 for most of the day, the GBP/USD pair finally gave up by the end of the day, entering the Asian session just above the 1.2300 figure.
USD/JPY: holding above a critical support
Sentiment remains generally positive, but yen recovered some ground. US final version of Q2 GDP foreseen unchanged at 2.0%. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 108.10 to resume its advance.
Gold continues to find some support near $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, albeit once again managed to find decent support near the key $1500 psychological mark.
Oil prices rebound after Pentagon says US will deploy military equipment to Saudi Arabia
Crude oil prices gained traction after Pentagon announced that the United States will be deploying military equipment and support personnel to Saudi Arabia in response to the drone and missile attacks that targeted Saudi Arabian oil facilities earlier in September.