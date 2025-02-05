Forex Today: The BoE is expected to ease its monetary stance

The US Dollar continued its slide on Wednesday, retesting multi-day lows against its peers amid a steady unravelling of positions and lingering uncertainty over Trump’s trade policies.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, February 6:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped for the third day in a row, extending the breakdown of the 108.00 support helped by lower yields across the board and intense risk-on mood. The usual Initial Jobless Claims are due, along with Challenger Job Cuts, and advanced Unit Labor Costs. In addition, the Fed’s Jefferson, Waller, and Daly are all due to speak.
EUR/USD rose to three-day peaks and looked to consolidate the recent breakout of the 1.0400 barrier. The HCOB Construction PMI is due in the euro area and Germany, seconded by Factory Orders in Germany, and Retail Sales in the bloc. Additionally, the ECB’s Nagel is expected to speak.
Another solid day saw GBP/USD advance to three-week highs past the 1.2500 hurdle in response to further weakness hurting the US Dollar. The BoE gathering will take centre stage, seconded by the S&P Global Construction PMI and the speech by Governor Bailey.
USD/JPY weakened further and put the 200-day SMA to the test near the 152.50 zone amid extra appreciation of the Japanese yen. The weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures will be published, will the BoJ’s Tamura will also speak.
AUD/USD climbed to multi-day highs, extending its weekly rebound to the boundaries of the key 0.6300 barrier. The Balance of Trade results for the month of December will be in the spotlight Down Under.
Prices of WTI resumed their downtrend, rapidly leaving behind Tuesday’s uptick and refocusing on the key $70.00 mark per barrel amid tariffs uncertainty.
Prices of Gold rose to an all-time peak near $2,880 per ounce troy on the back of safe haven demand and further selling pressure in the Greenback. Silver prices retreated marginally soon after hitting three-month highs around $32.50 per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks solid and approaches 0.6300
The weekly recovery in AUD/USD remained unabated on Wednesday, with spot approaching the key resistance at 0.6300 the figure amid the continuation of the selling bias in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD keeps its recovery in place
Extra decline in the Greenback collaborated with further recovery in the risk complex and helped EUR/USD reclaim the 1.0400 barrier and beyond, adding to Tuesday’s advance and climbing to multi-day highs.
unstoppable record rally continues
Further gains propel the ounce troy of Gold to all-time highs near the $2,880 mark on the back of the weak US Dollar, declining US yields across the curve and safe haven demand propped up by tariffs concerns.
Will Dogecoin outshine XRP? Publicly traded Canadian firm buys 1 million DOGE
Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRPLedger’s native token XRP observe a correction on Wednesday, extending their losses from the past seven days. DOGE is down 2.43% and XRP lost nearly 5% of its value on the day.
Takeaways of Trump 2.0 two weeks in
In this report, we examine a few of the key takeaways from President Trump's first few weeks in office, including why the European Union could be Trump's next tariff target and why Trump has less leverage over China this time than during the first trade war.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.