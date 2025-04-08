Forex Today: Tariff talks under scrutiny following volatile opening to week

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, April 8:

In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, market participants continue to assess the latest developments surrounding the global trade conflict that was triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariffs. The NFIB Business Optimism Index for March will be the only noteworthy data release featured in the US economic calendar on Tuesday.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.33% -0.28% -0.43% -0.51% -1.25% -1.24% -0.24% EUR 0.33% 0.01% -0.11% -0.19% -0.90% -0.86% 0.09% GBP 0.28% -0.01% -0.15% -0.17% -0.93% -0.88% 0.14% JPY 0.43% 0.11% 0.15% -0.08% -0.80% -0.83% 0.24% CAD 0.51% 0.19% 0.17% 0.08% -0.75% -0.71% 0.33% AUD 1.25% 0.90% 0.93% 0.80% 0.75% 0.04% 1.08% NZD 1.24% 0.86% 0.88% 0.83% 0.71% -0.04% 1.03% CHF 0.24% -0.09% -0.14% -0.24% -0.33% -1.08% -1.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Markets turned risk-averse at the beginning of the week as Trump and other US officials reiterated their willingness to keep tariffs in place. In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Kevin Hassett, Director of the US National Economic Council (NEC), said that Trump is doubling down on something he knows works and added that Trump will listen to trading partners if they offer "really great deals." Later in the day, several news outlets, including Reuters, reported that Hassett told CNBC that Trump is considering a 90-day pause in tariffs for all countries except China. The positive impact of this headline on the risk mood remained short-lived, however, as the White House came out with a statement, calling the CNBC reporting "fake news."

In the meantime, Trump took to social media to threaten an additional 50% tariffs on China, after China issued retaliatory tariffs of 34% on US goods on Friday. In response, "if the US insists on a trade war, China will fight until the end," China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Despite this back and forth between China and the US, US stock index futures trade decisively higher in the European morning on Tuesday, pointing to an improving risk mood, while the US Dollar (USD) Index stays in negative territory at around 103.00.

After closing the day virtually unchanged on Monday, EUR/USD clings to daily gains at around 1.0950 in the early European session. European Union trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Monday that they have offered zero-for-zero tariffs to the US for cars and all industrial goods.

GBP/USD lost more than 1% on Monday and touched its weakest level in a month near 1.2720. The pair corrects higher on Tuesday and trades slightly above 1.2750.

NZD/USD lost more than 3% last Friday and continued to push lower on Monday. After dropping to its weakest level in about five years near 0.5500, the pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading at around 0.5600, where it was up 1.2% on the day. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce monetary policy decisions in the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday.

USD/JPY rose more than 0.5% on Monday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. At the time of press, the pair was down 0.5% on the day at 147.10. Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shigeru Ishiba said on Monday they will continue to push the US to review the tariff policies and noted that he is considering visiting the US at the appropriate time to have a direct talk with Trump.

Gold extended its slide on Monday and lost more than 1.5% on the day. XAU/USD stages a rebound in the European morning on Tuesday and trades slightly above $3,000.