Forex Today: speculative interest turned cautious

Here is what you need to know Tuesday, October 15th:
- Holidays in Japan, the US, and Canada kept most major pairs within familiar levels, although the greenback recovered some ground, amid decreasing optimism on the main two fronts, the US-China trade relationship and Brexit.
- US-China established a trade truce, although it’s still unclear whether or when the next round of tariffs will be applied. However, and after US President Trump announced the success of “phase 1” in a trade deal, investors remain mildly hopeful. China requested more talks next month before signing a deal.
- Brexit: reports suggested that EU representatives fear that Johnson won’t be able to pass Brexit in Parliament, while Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that, while a deal is possible, though issues remain. Talks were making slow progress, according to politicians from both sides. Meanwhile, the queen offered a speech to Parliament, in which she stated that the government’s priority is to secure the UK’s departure from the EU on October 31st.
- Stocks posted modest intraday gains, with activity subdued amid the mentioned holiday. Crude oil prices edged lower.
- Safe-haven assets posted modest intraday gains but trimmed most of them ahead of the close.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating as markets digest the new US-Sino trade truce
EUR/UDS is trading around 1.1030, little changed. Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out.
GBP/USD gives up intraday gains, hovers near daily lows
The GBP/USD pair failed to sustain gains above the 1.2600 figure and nears its daily low at 1.2515, as Brexit uncertainty dents Sterling demand. UK elections’ possibility resurged in market’s talks.
USD/JPY retreats from 2-1/2 month tops, still comfortable above 108.00 handle
A partial US-China trade deal on Friday weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Traders now seemed inclined to book profit despite a pickup in the USD demand.
Gold climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1500 mark
Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1495 region.
Forex Today: Markets skeptical about US-Sino trade truce and sterling suffers a hangover as talks continue
Markets are cautious regarding the US-Sino partial trade deal. The world's largest economy agreed on a "hand-shake" agreement which is yet to be written. It includes a Chinese commitment to buy agrifoods.