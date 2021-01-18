Forex Today: Sour mood keeps favoring the dollar

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 19:
It was a dull start to the week, but the dollar maintained its dominance, posting modest gains against most of its rivals. A scarce macroeconomic calendar was exacerbated by a holiday in the US, while investors await for Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday and the ECB’s monetary policy decision on Thursday.
The EUR/USD pair fell towards the 1.2050 area and is at risk of extending its decline. The pound was also under pressure amid weekend coronavirus-related news. However, Nadhim Zahawi, the Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment, said that everyone in the UK would be offered a vaccine by September.
Gold fell towards 1,800 at the weekly opening, but bounced back quite fast, to settle around $ 1,838.00 a troy ounce. The level is a critical line in the sand.
Crude oil prices edged marginally lower, following the lead of the equities, which traded with a poor tone. Wall Street was closed due to a US holiday. Futures posted modest intraday gains.
Bitcoin price shows ambiguity as a 30% move is underway according to technicals
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD losses 0.7700, could extend its slump
The American dollar keeps appreciating against high-yielding rivals, backed by a prevalent cautious stance. A scarce macroeconomic calendar keeps AUD/USD confined to tight intraday ranges.
EUR/USD is nearing the 1.2000 psychological threshold
EUR/USD corrective decline continues, with the pair approaching a critical psychological support level. Investors await Biden’s inauguration and ECB’s monetary policy decision.
XAU/USD eyes test of 21DMA in $1840s
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have thus far failed to push convincingly back into the $1840s on Monday, though in fairness the metal is sharply up from Asia Pacific session lows just above $1800.
Stellar awaits a massive breakout but remains inside a no-trade zone
XLM has continued to trade sideways since we last reported about it. The digital asset remains locked inside a tightening range which will eventually burst.
US Dollar Index: Immediately to the upside comes 91.00
DXY extends the march north and already trades at shouting distance from the 91.00 barrier, or new 2021 highs.