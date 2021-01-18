Forex Today: Sour mood keeps favoring the dollar

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 19:

It was a dull start to the week, but the dollar maintained its dominance, posting modest gains against most of its rivals. A scarce macroeconomic calendar was exacerbated by a holiday in the US, while investors await for Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday and the ECB’s monetary policy decision on Thursday.

The EUR/USD pair fell towards the 1.2050 area and is at risk of extending its decline. The pound was also under pressure amid weekend coronavirus-related news. However, Nadhim Zahawi, the Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment, said that everyone in the UK would be offered a vaccine by September.

Gold fell towards 1,800 at the weekly opening, but bounced back quite fast, to settle around $ 1,838.00 a troy ounce. The level is a critical line in the sand.

Crude oil prices edged marginally lower, following the lead of the equities, which traded with a poor tone. Wall Street was closed due to a US holiday. Futures posted modest intraday gains.