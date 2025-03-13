Forex Today: Risk recovery loses steam ahead of mid-tier data releases

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 13:

Following the improvement seen in market sentiment on Wednesday, investors adopt a cautious stance early Thursday. Eurostat will publish Industrial Production data for January and the US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and February Producer Price Index (PPI) data later in the day.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.40% -0.25% -0.06% 0.18% 0.11% 0.13% 0.25% EUR 0.40% 0.11% 0.32% 0.59% 0.61% 0.51% 0.53% GBP 0.25% -0.11% 0.15% 0.45% 0.49% 0.34% 0.49% JPY 0.06% -0.32% -0.15% 0.24% 0.24% 0.11% 0.39% CAD -0.18% -0.59% -0.45% -0.24% -0.10% -0.05% 0.04% AUD -0.11% -0.61% -0.49% -0.24% 0.10% -0.10% -0.01% NZD -0.13% -0.51% -0.34% -0.11% 0.05% 0.10% 0.20% CHF -0.25% -0.53% -0.49% -0.39% -0.04% 0.01% -0.20% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Reflecting the risk-averse market atmosphere, US stock index futures were last seen losing between 0.2% and 0.7% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) Index holds steady above 103.50 after having snapped a seven-day losing streak on Wednesday. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported midweek that annual inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), softened to 2.8% in February from 3% in January. On a monthly basis, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.2%.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.75% as anticipated. "Heightened trade tensions and US tariffs will likely increase inflationary pressures in Canada and curb growth," the BoC noted in its policy statement. After falling nearly 0.5% on Wednesday, USD/CAD stays trades marginally higher on the day, at around 1.4400.

EUR/USD corrected lower and lost about 0.3% on Wednesday. The pair struggles to gather bullish momentum and trades below 1.0900 in the European morning on Thursday.

GBP/USD failed to make a decisive move in either direction and ended the day virtually unchanged on Wednesday. The pair extends its sideways grind at around 1.2950 early Thursday.

The data from Australia showed early Thursday that Consumer Inflation Expectations declined to 3.6% in March from 4.6%. After posting small gains on Wednesday, AUD/USD edges lower and fluctuates near 0.6300 to begin the European session.

Following a two-day rebound, USD/JPY turns south early Thursday and trades below 148.00. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday that Japan's underlying inflation is "still somewhat below 2%."

Gold managed to build on Tuesday's rebound and gained more than 0.5% on Wednesday. XAU/USD trades above $2,930 in the European morning.