Forex Today: Risk recovery loses steam ahead of mid-tier data releases

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 13:
Following the improvement seen in market sentiment on Wednesday, investors adopt a cautious stance early Thursday. Eurostat will publish Industrial Production data for January and the US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and February Producer Price Index (PPI) data later in the day.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.40%
|-0.25%
|-0.06%
|0.18%
|0.11%
|0.13%
|0.25%
|EUR
|0.40%
|0.11%
|0.32%
|0.59%
|0.61%
|0.51%
|0.53%
|GBP
|0.25%
|-0.11%
|0.15%
|0.45%
|0.49%
|0.34%
|0.49%
|JPY
|0.06%
|-0.32%
|-0.15%
|0.24%
|0.24%
|0.11%
|0.39%
|CAD
|-0.18%
|-0.59%
|-0.45%
|-0.24%
|-0.10%
|-0.05%
|0.04%
|AUD
|-0.11%
|-0.61%
|-0.49%
|-0.24%
|0.10%
|-0.10%
|-0.01%
|NZD
|-0.13%
|-0.51%
|-0.34%
|-0.11%
|0.05%
|0.10%
|0.20%
|CHF
|-0.25%
|-0.53%
|-0.49%
|-0.39%
|-0.04%
|0.01%
|-0.20%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Reflecting the risk-averse market atmosphere, US stock index futures were last seen losing between 0.2% and 0.7% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) Index holds steady above 103.50 after having snapped a seven-day losing streak on Wednesday. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported midweek that annual inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), softened to 2.8% in February from 3% in January. On a monthly basis, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.2%.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.75% as anticipated. "Heightened trade tensions and US tariffs will likely increase inflationary pressures in Canada and curb growth," the BoC noted in its policy statement. After falling nearly 0.5% on Wednesday, USD/CAD stays trades marginally higher on the day, at around 1.4400.
EUR/USD corrected lower and lost about 0.3% on Wednesday. The pair struggles to gather bullish momentum and trades below 1.0900 in the European morning on Thursday.
GBP/USD failed to make a decisive move in either direction and ended the day virtually unchanged on Wednesday. The pair extends its sideways grind at around 1.2950 early Thursday.
The data from Australia showed early Thursday that Consumer Inflation Expectations declined to 3.6% in March from 4.6%. After posting small gains on Wednesday, AUD/USD edges lower and fluctuates near 0.6300 to begin the European session.
Following a two-day rebound, USD/JPY turns south early Thursday and trades below 148.00. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday that Japan's underlying inflation is "still somewhat below 2%."
Gold managed to build on Tuesday's rebound and gained more than 0.5% on Wednesday. XAU/USD trades above $2,930 in the European morning.
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks at tariffs for further direction
AUD/USD reversed two daily upticks in a row and deflated below the 0.6300 support once again on Thursday in response to the firmer tone in the US Dollar and intense jitters around US tariffs.
EUR/USD meets initial support near 1.0820
EUR/USD lost ground for the second consecutive day, this time receding to the 1.0820 zone in line with further recovery in the Greenback and another pullback in German yields.
Gold now targets the $3,000 mark
Gold extended its rally on Thursday, hitting a fresh record past the $2,980 mark per troy ounce as escalating trade conflicts and mounting worries about global growth fueled intense safe-haven demand.
CZ denies rumors of seeking pardon from Trump
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) denied reports on Thursday that claimed he is seeking an official pardon from President Donald Trump's administration.
Brexit revisited: Why closer UK-EU ties won’t lessen Britain’s squeezed public finances
The UK government desperately needs higher economic growth as it grapples with spending cuts and potential tax rises later this year. A reset of UK-EU economic ties would help, and sweeping changes are becoming more likely.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.