Forex Today: Risk-off knocking the door

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, April 9th:
- US Senator Bernie Sanders announced that he would be pulling out of the 2020 presidential race, clearing Joe Biden's path to the Democratic nomination. Wall Street got a boost from the news, ending the day in the green despite Asian and European equities were down.
- UK PM Johnson remains in ICU amid suffering coronavirus. The latest update indicated that he is stable and receiving "standard oxygen treatment" while breathing without assistance.
- The coronavirus pandemic continued to take its toll. Numbers were mixed, as the numbers of contagions increased in Italy, although the death toll continued to decrease. In the US, the number of cases is roughly 420K, with the country reporting the largest daily death toll on record. Chances the economies could return to normal in the near future are pretty much null.
- EUR/USD remained capped below 1.0900, hurt by EU finance ministers being unable to agree on a joint economic response to the pandemic.
- GBP/USD advanced to 1.24 while AUD/USD extended beyond 0.62, both underpinned by the broad dollar’s weakness.
- Gold prices lost some ground at the end of the day amid investors moving into high-yielding assets. Spot gold settled at $1,645.00 a troy ounce.
- Crude oil prices soared on hopes OPEC+ will resume production cut. The EIA reported earlier in the day the largest ever weekly increase in US oil stockpiles, up by 15.2 million barrels in the week ended April 3.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls must break $7500 for greater buying pressure
AUD/USD has clawed back nearly 50% of Jan-March sell-off
AUD/USD has erased a significant chunk of losses seen in the first quarter. Aussie is eyeing the 50-day average hurdle after Wednesday's bullish close. The spot is trading near 0.6249 at press time, representing a 0.25% gain on the day.
USD/JPY holds in neutral territory awaiting Fed's Powell
USD/JPY has been holding in consolidation and ranged sideways between 108.60 and 109.10 overnight. Fed's Powell and US jobs will be the final scheduled catalysts for the holiday-shortened week.
WTI holding form around $26bbls ahead of OPEC+
WTI crude sliding below key $26 handle ahead of OPEC+. The market was supported on Wednesday in New York with a weekly decline in crude production as well as the anticipation of production cuts as a consequence of OPEC+ meeting today.
Gold: Stuck in a short-term descending triangle above 200-HMA
Gold prices remain mildly positive near $1,647 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. The yellow metal remain in the small range after stepping back from Tuesday’s high. Buyers look for an upside break of the triangle resistance, 50-HMA.
What to expect from OPEC and G20
Equities and currencies traded higher today after Dr. Fauci, the US’ Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said there could be a COVID-19 turnaround next week.