Forex Today: Relative calm after yield curve inversion, focus on trade and Italy's political deadline

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, August 28th:

- Markets are calm after suffering on Tuesday. The US 10-year to 2-year bond yields remain inverted in a sign of an upcoming US recession. Reports suggest that China is preparing for the worst in trade wars as mistrust deepens.

- Italy: Today is the deadline for forming a new government and optimism is growing as the Democratic Party has seemingly removed its opposition to returning Giuseppe Conte as prime minister. EUR/USD remains on the back foot amid economic fears.

- Brexit: Opposition parties have agreed to use legislation to block a no-deal Brexit after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn dropped his demand for a motion of no-confidence and his aspirations to become PM. GBP/USD is holding onto the gains.

- Australia: Construction Work Done missed with a drop of 3.8% in the second quarter, weighing on the Aussie. NZD/USD is also pressured.

- Gold and oil, are little changed.

- Cryptocurrencies remain stable despite reports that China may issue its cryptocurrency as soon as November.

