Forex Today: RBA surprises with policy hold, US delays higher tariffs

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, July 8:
The Australian Dollar gathers strength early Tuesday as markets react to the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) unexpected decision to keep the policy rate unchanged at 3.85%. NFIB Business Optimism Index for June will be the only data featured in the US economic calendar, while investors will remain focused on headlines surrounding US tariffs.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.27%
|0.14%
|1.39%
|0.39%
|0.40%
|0.73%
|0.35%
|EUR
|-0.27%
|-0.12%
|0.89%
|0.09%
|0.18%
|0.44%
|0.06%
|GBP
|-0.14%
|0.12%
|0.96%
|0.23%
|0.31%
|0.58%
|0.07%
|JPY
|-1.39%
|-0.89%
|-0.96%
|-0.77%
|-0.77%
|-0.43%
|-0.97%
|CAD
|-0.39%
|-0.09%
|-0.23%
|0.77%
|0.03%
|0.35%
|-0.17%
|AUD
|-0.40%
|-0.18%
|-0.31%
|0.77%
|-0.03%
|0.37%
|-0.25%
|NZD
|-0.73%
|-0.44%
|-0.58%
|0.43%
|-0.35%
|-0.37%
|-0.51%
|CHF
|-0.35%
|-0.06%
|-0.07%
|0.97%
|0.17%
|0.25%
|0.51%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
The RBA announced early Tuesday that it left the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 3.85% after concluding its July monetary policy meeting, going against the market expectation for a 25 basis points rate cut. In its policy statement, the RBA noted that it could wait for a little more information to confirm that inflation remains on track to reach 2.5% on a sustainable basis. In the post-meeting press conference, RBA Governor Michele Bullock said that it is appropriate to have a cautious and a gradual stance on policy easing but added that they can expect rates to continue to decline if inflation slows in line with their projections. After losing nearly 1% on Monday, AUD/USD reversed its direction on the hawkish RBA surprise. At the time of press, the pair was up nearly 0.7% on the day at 0.6535.
The White House announced late Monday that US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to push the deadline for the implementation of tariffs to August 1. However, US President Donald Trump said that they will be imposing 25% tariffs on Japan and South Korea. "If, for any reason, you decide to raise your tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added on to the 25% that we charge," Trump reportedly said in letters sent to Japan and South Korea. Wall Street's main indexes closed deep in negative territory on Monday and the US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level in nearly two weeks, rising more than 0.5% on a daily basis. Early Tuesday, the USD Index corrects lower and fluctuates below 97.50, while US stock index futures trade marginally higher.
EUR/USD stages a rebound and trades near 1.1750 after losing about 0.6% on Monday.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said early Tuesday that Japan hasn’t been able to reach an agreement with the US because the country kept defending what needs to be defended. He added that they will continue the dialogue and seek a chance of agreeing on a deal that benefits both countries. After gaining more than 1% on Monday, USD/JPY fluctuates in a narrow channel above 146.00 early Tuesday.
GBP/USD gains traction and rebounds toward 1.3650 in the European morning following Monday's decline.
Gold started the week on a bearish note and declined below $3,300 before erasing its losses late Monday. XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase at around $3,330 early Tuesday.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to near 1.1750 as tariffs uncertainty downs the US Dollar
EUR/USD stays firm near 1.1750 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is helped by renewed US Dollar weakness amid uncertainty around US President Trump's tariff plans. Additionally, optimism surrounding a likely EU-US trade deal underpins EUR/USD.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3650 on renewed US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD advances toward 1.3650 in European trading on Tuesday. The US Dollar loses ground as traders adopt caution after US President Donald Trump announced updated tariff rates on 14 countries that have yet to secure trade deals with Washington, boding well for the pair.
Gold price drifts lower as reduced Fed rate cut bets offset trade jitters
Gold price attracts fresh sellers amid diminishing odds for a rate cut by the Fed in July. Concerns about the economic fallout from Trump’s tariffs weigh on investors’ sentiment. The emergence of some USD weakness might contribute to limiting losses for the XAU/USD pair.
Ripple CEO to speak on need for crypto market structure legislation ahead of Crypto Week
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced on Monday that he will address the Senate Banking Committee on the need to pass the crypto market structure legislation ahead of the House's Crypto Week, scheduled for next week.
Eurozone Retail Sales drop in May, confirming second quarter weakness
The -0.7% month-on-month decline in retail sales coincided with a -0.3% decline in overall services activity in April. While surveys had previously indicated potential weakness in eurozone services for the second quarter, this concrete data confirms our expectations that GDP growth between April and June may have been negative.