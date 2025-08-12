Forex Today: RBA cuts policy rate by 25 bps, eyes on US inflation data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 12:

The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its major rivals in the European morning on Tuesday as investors gear up for the highly-anticipated July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Earlier in the day, ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment data for Germany and the Eurozone will be featured in the European economic docket. Additionally, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches during the American trading hours.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.30% 0.09% 0.49% 0.22% 0.35% 0.49% 0.37% EUR -0.30% -0.21% 0.21% -0.07% 0.06% 0.15% 0.08% GBP -0.09% 0.21% 0.34% 0.14% 0.27% 0.35% 0.28% JPY -0.49% -0.21% -0.34% -0.22% -0.09% 0.08% 0.03% CAD -0.22% 0.07% -0.14% 0.22% 0.14% 0.21% 0.12% AUD -0.35% -0.06% -0.27% 0.09% -0.14% 0.09% 0.02% NZD -0.49% -0.15% -0.35% -0.08% -0.21% -0.09% -0.07% CHF -0.37% -0.08% -0.28% -0.03% -0.12% -0.02% 0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.6% after the August meeting, as widely anticipated. In the policy statement, the RBA emphasized the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook and noted that the policy is well-positioned to respond to international developments that could have a material impact on activity and inflation. RBA Governor Michele Bullock said that their policy is forward-looking, assuming that they can continue to lower rates. AUD/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades near 0.6500 in the European morning on Tuesday.

The UK's Office for National Statistics announced on Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 4.7% in the three months to June. In this period, the Employment Change was 239K and the wage inflation, as measured by the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, rose by an annual rate of 5%, matching the previous print. GBP/USD showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen fluctuating below 1.3450.

US President Donald Trump announced late Monday that tariffs aimed at Chinese imports will be delayed by 90 days. China’s Commerce Ministry said early Tuesday that the country will suspend adding some US firms to the unreliable entity list for 90 days and will suspend additional tariffs on US goods for 90 more days. US stock index futures trade mixed in the European morning on Tuesday and the USD Index holds steady at around 98.50 after posting marginal gains on Monday. Annual CPI inflation in the US is forecast to edge higher to 2.8% in July from 2.7% in June.

After losing about 0.2% on Monday, EUR/USD seems to have stabilized above 1.1600 in the European morning on Tuesday.

Gold suffered large losses on improving risk mood on Monday, falling more than 1.5% on a daily basis. XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase slightly below $3,350 early Tuesday.

USD/JPY gained nearly 0.3% on Monday and closed the second consecutive day in positive territory. The pair moves sideways above 148.00 to start the European session on Tuesday.