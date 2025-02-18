Forex Today: Pound Sterling finds support on jobs data, RBA cuts policy rate by 25 bps

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 18:

The trading action in foreign exchange markets remains choppy early Tuesday as investors' search for the next catalyst continues. The European economic calendar will feature February ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment for Germany and the Eurozone. Later in the day, January Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Canada will be watched closely by market participants.

Following a three-day weekend, bond markets in the US reopened and the yield on the 10-year reference recovered above 4.5% early Tuesday, supporting the US Dollar (USD). After ending the first day of the week virtually unchanged, the USD Index clings to modest daily gains near 107.00 early Tuesday. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches later in the American session.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.26% -0.23% -0.18% 0.07% -0.11% 0.16% 0.06% EUR -0.26% -0.34% -0.48% -0.10% -0.29% -0.00% -0.10% GBP 0.23% 0.34% -0.06% 0.25% 0.11% 0.34% 0.24% JPY 0.18% 0.48% 0.06% 0.25% 0.11% 0.55% 0.22% CAD -0.07% 0.10% -0.25% -0.25% -0.16% 0.09% -0.01% AUD 0.11% 0.29% -0.11% -0.11% 0.16% 0.28% 0.19% NZD -0.16% 0.00% -0.34% -0.55% -0.09% -0.28% -0.10% CHF -0.06% 0.10% -0.24% -0.22% 0.00% -0.19% 0.10% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced early Tuesday that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.1% from 4.35%. This decision came in line with the market expectation. Based on its revised projections, the RBA said that disinflation could stall and inflation would settle above the midpoint of the target range if monetary policy were to be eased too much too soon. In the post-meeting press conference, Governor Michele Bullock noted that further rate cuts implied by the market are not guaranteed. AUD/USD showed no immediate reaction to the RBA event and was last seen trading flat on the day at around 0.6350.

The UK's Office for National Statistics reported early Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.4% in the three months to December. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 4.5%. Other details of the report showed that the Employment Change was 107,000 in the same period, up sharply from the 35,000 recorded for the previous month. GBP/USD edges slightly higher following the labor market data and trades little changed on the day above 1.2600.

After losing nearly 0.8% last week, USD/CAD stays in a consolidation phase slightly below 1.4200 this week. The CPI in Canada is forecast to rise 1.8% on a yearly basis in January, matching December's increase.

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure but manages to hold above 1.0450 in the European morning on Tuesday.

Gold holds its ground and trades in positive territory above $2,900 after posting modest gains on Monday.