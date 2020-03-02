Forex Today: Potential coordinated coronavirus action cheered, critical US data eyed, Gold glitters again

Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 2:
Markets are trying to recover after fears from the coronavirus outbreak triggered a massive selloff last week. The Federal Reserve's extraordinary message – in which it hinted at cutting rates – on Friday and Monday's similar message from the Bank of Japan are sending stocks higher. Some market analysts are expecting coordinated central bank rate cuts in the next few days.
Gold is doing its own thing, edging higher after suffering from liquidity-linked selling pressure late last week. XAU/USD is trading around $1,603. It may return to its normal reaction of rising with fear and falling with hope.
The safe-haven yen and dollar are on the back foot as other currencies recover. The greenback is struggling with lower yields, with the ten-year benchmark Treasury yield dropping below 1.10%. Bond markets seem to continue reflecting fear, partially responding to weak Chinese Purchasing Managers' Indexes. Both official and non-official PMIs fell to record lows – worse than in 2008.
The main release of the day is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, set to show stability, yet fears of the damage may push it lower.
See Manufacturing PMI Preview: IS this what is meant by going viral?
Coronavirus latest: The US reported two deaths and the first infection in New York, Indonesia its first case, Australia the first human-to-human contraction of the disease. The global death toll has topped 3,000 and the number of infections continues advancing towards 100,000.
Brexit: EU and UK officials kick off talks about future relations amid low expectations. Both sides are at loggerheads over British following of the bloc's rules. Some have said that negotiations could collapse within weeks. GBP/USD seems to be moving mostly on virus news. Final UK PMIs may be of interest.
Oil prices have recovered after the disease-related plunge. Russia is moving closer to agreeing to cut production after it had been reluctant to cooperate with Saudi Arabia in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
Cryptocurrencies have stabilized at lower levels, with Bitcoin trading around $8,600 and Ethereum around $220.
See March Madness: 5 critical (mostly) coronavirus-linked events to rock markets in the first week of March
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising on Fed stimulus hopes in response to coronavirus
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1050, rising amid USD weakness The Fed is expected to cut interest rates in response to the coronavirus crisis. US yields are at record lows. Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD: Off 20-week low, UK PMI, Brexit deal talks eyed
GBP/USD holds on to recovery gains from the multi-month low. The EU-UK policymakers will officially begin the post-Brexit trade deal negotiations in Brussels. UK/US PMIs, coronavirus headlines continue to offer intermediate moves.
Forex Today: Potential coordinated coronavirus action cheered, critical US data eyed, Gold glitters again
Markets are trying to recover after fears from the coronavirus outbreak triggered a massive selloff last week. The Federal Reserve's extraordinary message – in which it hinted at cutting rates – on Friday and Monday's similar message from the Bank of Japan are sending stocks higher.
Gold: Off session highs, inverted hammer on 1H
Gold has pulled back to $1,594 per Oz, having hit a session high of $1,606 at 01:25 GMT. The pullback in the safe-haven metal could be associated with the risk recovery in the equity markets and could be extended further, as bearish signs have emerged on the hourly (1H) chart.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.