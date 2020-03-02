Forex Today: Potential coordinated coronavirus action cheered, critical US data eyed, Gold glitters again

Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 2:

Markets are trying to recover after fears from the coronavirus outbreak triggered a massive selloff last week. The Federal Reserve's extraordinary message – in which it hinted at cutting rates – on Friday and Monday's similar message from the Bank of Japan are sending stocks higher. Some market analysts are expecting coordinated central bank rate cuts in the next few days.

Gold is doing its own thing, edging higher after suffering from liquidity-linked selling pressure late last week. XAU/USD is trading around $1,603. It may return to its normal reaction of rising with fear and falling with hope.

The safe-haven yen and dollar are on the back foot as other currencies recover. The greenback is struggling with lower yields, with the ten-year benchmark Treasury yield dropping below 1.10%. Bond markets seem to continue reflecting fear, partially responding to weak Chinese Purchasing Managers' Indexes. Both official and non-official PMIs fell to record lows – worse than in 2008.

The main release of the day is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, set to show stability, yet fears of the damage may push it lower.

Coronavirus latest: The US reported two deaths and the first infection in New York, Indonesia its first case, Australia the first human-to-human contraction of the disease. The global death toll has topped 3,000 and the number of infections continues advancing towards 100,000.

Brexit: EU and UK officials kick off talks about future relations amid low expectations. Both sides are at loggerheads over British following of the bloc's rules. Some have said that negotiations could collapse within weeks. GBP/USD seems to be moving mostly on virus news. Final UK PMIs may be of interest.

Oil prices have recovered after the disease-related plunge. Russia is moving closer to agreeing to cut production after it had been reluctant to cooperate with Saudi Arabia in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Cryptocurrencies have stabilized at lower levels, with Bitcoin trading around $8,600 and Ethereum around $220.

