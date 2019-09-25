Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 26th:
- Wednesday was all about political uncertainty, with sentiment changing course from negative to positive. Nevertheless, the greenback stands victorious at the end of the US session.
- EUR and GBP were among the worst performers, with EUR/USD now close to year lows.
- News that China is looking to buy more agricultural products from the US, and comments from President Trump, noting a deal is “close than you think,” failed to boost sentiment during the first half of the day but added to the optimistic stance in the US afternoon.
- Trump released the transcript of the call with Ukraine authorities, and the Justice Department concluded that he didn’t violate the campaign finance laws, diminishing chances of impeachment.
- In the UK, The UK Parliament resumed with MPs engaging in a blame discussion without clearly indicating what they would do next. Irish PM Leo Varadkar said that the UK must table written proposals to solve the Irish border issue before the next EU summit that would take place mid-October. UK PM Johnson addressed MPs in the American afternoon, calling upon opposition parties to call a vote of no-confidence in his government or stand aside and vote for whatever deal Johnson gets. Loads of uncertainty weighed on Sterling now trading around 1.2350 against the dollar.
- Safe-havens changed course with the USD/JPY pair up to 107.80 and gold down toward 1,500.00 as US repo auction was oversubscribed.
- Cryptos consolidate losses, BTC/USD stable around 8,300.00.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.0926 on US political headlines
News that Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump fueled risk aversion but were later offset by news that the US Justice Department concluded that Trump didn’t violate the campaign finance laws. EUR/USD measly 30 pips away from multi-year lows.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has fallen toward 1.2350. Parliament has reconvened and considers the next steps. Elections, a motion of no confidence and a Brexit extension are all on the cards.
USD/JPY climbs higher toward 108 on upbeat market mood
The USD/JPY pair capitalized on the broad-based USD strength and the upbeat market sentiment on Wednesday to reach a fresh daily high of 107.88.
XAU/USD tumbles to $1500 on USD strength
Gold prices are sharply lower on Wednesday, on the back of a rally of the US Dollar across the board. Price traded near multi-week highs earlier today above $1,535/oz and currently stands at $1,506 under pressure.
A note on American Congressional impeachment
President Trump has not been impeached. The House has not begun an impeachment inquiry though Speaker Pelosi has announced that is the intention of the Democratic caucus.