Forex Today: PMI surveys to bring some action back into markets

Here is what you need to know on Friday, April 21:
Markets remain indecisive to start the last trading day of the week after having struggled to make a directional move throughout the week. S&P Global's Manufacturing and Services PMI surveys for Germany, the Eurozone, the UK and the US will be watched closely by investors on Friday. Retail Sales data from Canada will be released in the NA session and several European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers will be delivering speeches.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Win-win situation for the Dollar? Why investors may get spooked.
Following Wednesday's rally, global yields turned south on Thursday and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell nearly 2%, making it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to outperform its rivals. With Wall Street's main indexes staying under bearish pressure, however, the US Dollar Index (DXY) managed to find its footing. Early Friday, the DXY continues to move sideways in the upper half of its weekly range near 102.00. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged on the day.
The UK's Office for National Statistics reported on Friday that Retail Sales declined by 0.9% on a monthly basis in March. The annual change improved slightly to-3.1% from -3.5%, matching the market consensus. GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure following the disappointing data and was last seen trading in negative territory slightly above 1.2400.
For the second straight day on Thursday, EUR/USD closed virtually unchanged near 1.0950. The pair continues to move at around that level in the European morning on Friday. S&P Global Composite PMI in the Eurozone is forecast to hold steady at 53.7 in April's flash estimate, while the Composite PMI for Germany is expected to tick up to 52.7.
S&P Global Composite PMI in Australia improved to 52.2 from 48.5 in March with the Services PMI rising to 52.6 from 50.7. AUD/USD, however, failed to capitalize on this report and was last seen trading deep in negative territory below 0.6700.
USD/CAD extended its weekly rally on Thursday as the unabated bearish pressure surrounding crude oil prices continued to weigh on the commodity-sensitive Canadian Dollar. The pair preserves its bullish momentum early Friday and trades at its highest in over a week above 1.3500. Retail Sales in Canada are forecast to decline by 0.6% in February.
Gold price benefited from falling bond yields and closed in positive territory near $2,000 on Thursday, erasing Wednesday's losses. XAU/USD seems to be having a difficult time keeping its footing on Friday and was last seen losing nearly 1% on the day below $1,990.
USD/JPY reversed its direction after having met resistance near 135.00 and extended its slide early Friday. At the time of press, the pair was down 0.3% on the day below 134.00.
Following Wednesday's sharp decline, Bitcoin failed to stage a rebound and lost nearly 2% on Thursday. BTC/USD continues to stretch lower on Friday and was last seen testing $28,000. Ethereum tried to reclaim $2,000 on Thursday but failed to gather enough bullish momentum to do so. ETH/USD seems to have met fresh bearish pressure in the European morning, dropping toward $1,900.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.