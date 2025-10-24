TRENDING:
Forex Today: PMI reports from major economies and US CPI data to lift volatility

Eren Sengezer

Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 24:

The action in financial markets remains relatively subdued in the European morning on Friday as investors gear up for key macroeconomic data releases. Preliminary October Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reports for Germany, the Eurozone, the UK and the US will be published later in the day. More importantly, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September.

US Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.49%0.77%1.62%-0.03%-0.24%-0.31%0.49%
EUR-0.49%0.28%1.21%-0.51%-0.63%-0.86%0.01%
GBP-0.77%-0.28%0.69%-0.80%-0.91%-1.14%-0.28%
JPY-1.62%-1.21%-0.69%-1.68%-1.87%-1.98%-1.22%
CAD0.03%0.51%0.80%1.68%-0.17%-0.35%0.51%
AUD0.24%0.63%0.91%1.87%0.17%-0.23%0.63%
NZD0.31%0.86%1.14%1.98%0.35%0.23%0.86%
CHF-0.49%-0.01%0.28%1.22%-0.51%-0.63%-0.86%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Top economic officials from China and the US will meet in Malaysia on Friday to discuss trade-related issues ahead of next week's high-level meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The sides will reportedly focus on China's rare earth export controls. After closing virtually unchanged on Thursday, the US Dollar (USD) Index holds steady at around 99.00 in the early European session. Meanwhile, US stock index futures rise between 0.2% and 0.5% after Wall Street's main indexes registered gains on Thursday.

Crude oil prices stabilize following a two-day rally that was fuelled by the US' decision to sanction Russia's two largest oil companies. After rising more than 7% in a two-day span, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trades at around $61.50 on Friday.

The Financial Times reported early Friday that US President Trump has ended trade talks with Canada. In a post on Truth Social, Trump explained that he terminated trade negotiations with Canada "based on their egregious behavior." USD/CAD clings to marginal gains above 1.4000 in the European morning.

In the Asian session, the data from Australia showed that the economic activity in the private sector expanded at a healthy pace in October, with the S&P Global Composite PMI arriving at 52.6. AUD/USD showed no reaction to the PMI data and was last seen trading marginally lower on the day near 0.6500.

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced early Friday that Retail Sales rose by 0.5% on a monthly basis in September. This reading came in much better than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.2%. After closing the fifth consecutive day in negative territory on Thursday, GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.3300 but struggles to gather recovery momentum.

EUR/USD extends its sideways grind near 1.1600 in the European session on Friday.

Following the sharp correction seen early in the week, Gold stabilized above $4,000 and closed the previous two days virtually unchanged. XAU/USD edges lower early Friday and trades slightly below $4,100.

USD/JPY builds on its weekly gains and trades near 153.00 early Friday, rising more than 0.2% on a daily basis. The data from Japan showed that the National Consumer Price Index rose to 2.9% on a yearly basis in September from 2.7% in August.

