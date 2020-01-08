Forex Today: Panic and relief both backed the dollar

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 9th:
- At the beginning of the day, Iran launched a missile attack on US military bases in Iraq, sending speculative interest rushing into safe-haven assets. Initial reports suggested multiple US casualties, but it was later denied.
- Hopes that hostilities have come to an end triggered a U-turn in markets. Such hopes were fueled by comments from both sides. Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, declared that the country “took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence,” adding they won’t seek escalation or war. US President Trump, on the other hand, hinted economic sanctions but no further retaliation.
- The EUR/USD remained under pressure, ending the day barely above 1.1100 on the back of resurgent dollar’s demand.
- The GBP/USD pair also eased, although it held within familiar levels, as speculative interest is waiting for a Brexit update. The UK Parliament vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill, expected to take place this Thursday.
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she believes that a full EU-UK partnership deal can’t be achieved by the end of 2020.
- USD/JPY soared past 109.00 on a better market mood.
- Wall Street reverted pre-opening losses, posting substantial gains and settling near record highs.
- Spot gold soared to 1,611, to close the day sharply lower at around 1,555.
- Crude oil prices plummeted after US President Trump said they don’t need anybody’s oil.WTI settled below $60.00 a barrel.
- Cryptocurrencies trimmed early gains ahead of the close.BTC/USD settled at around $8,000.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin set to retest critically breached range block
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near its daily lows after Trump’s speech
US President Trump made a statement on the latest developments on the Middle-East, pouring some cold water on a possible escalation. EUR/USD trades near its daily lows just above 1.1100.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.
USD/JPY: Bulls took over with Trump’s speech
The deescalation of Middle-East tensions smashed the safe-haven yen. Wall Street posted substantial gains, US Treasury yields recovered. USD/JPY bullish as long as it holds above 108.90.
WTI plummets below $60 following US Pres. Trump's remarks on Iran conflict
Crude oil prices came under heavy selling pressure in the last hour after US President Donald Trump took the high road in US-Iran conflict. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $59.90, losing 4.4% on a daily basis.
USD/JPY: Bulls took over with Trump’s speech
The deescalation of Middle-East tensions smashed the safe-haven yen. Wall Street posted substantial gains, US Treasury yields recovered. USD/JPY bullish as long as it holds above 108.90.