What you need to take care of on Tuesday, July 19:
The dollar spent most of the first day of the week on the back foot, losing ground against most of its major rivals. However, it bounced back in the US afternoon, as Wall Street was unable to retain its early gains and turned red.
The greenback began easing on Friday as US encouraging data temporarily cooled recession-related concerns. A scarce macroeconomic calendar on Monday kept it on the downside ahead of central banks' decision. The US Federal Reserve entered its blackout period ahead of next week's meeting, while the European Central Bank will announce its monetary policy next Thursday.
The energy crisis in Europe could be a game changer in EUR/USD, which recovered up to 1.0200. The Russian Gazprom company has declared force majeure on supplies and said it could not guarantee gas supplies to Europe because of "extraordinary" circumstances. The International Energy Agency has warned the EU must reduce gas consumption ahead of the winter. The pair currently trades at around 1.0150.
A softer dollar helped GBP/USD to reach 1.2039, but the pair retreated towards the current 1.1960 area amid a worsening mood at the end of the day.
Commodity-linked currencies hold on to most of their early gains, with AUD/USD trading at 0.6815 and USD/CAD at 1.2965. Finally, safe-haven JPY and CHF posted modest gains against the USD.
Gold aimed to recover some ground, but ended the day at around $1,708 a troy ounce and is at risk of falling further. Crude oil prices, on the other hand, retain most of their early gains, with WTI now trading at $98.80 a barrel.
Ethereum Price Prediction: A true bull run or just another suckers' rally?
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling to retain 0.6800 as market’s mood sours
AUD/USD retreats from a one-week high of 0.6850 as Wall Street trimmed intraday gains and closed in the red. Market’s optimism cooled amid recession and inflation fears. The focus now shifts to the RBA Meeting Minutes.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0200, holds on to modest gains
Softer demand for the greenback helped EUR/USD to advance up to 1.0200, although the pair retreated to the current 1.0140 price zone. Fading risk appetite took its toll on the pair, alongside lingering EU energy crisis.
Gold bulls hesitate despite a better market mood
Gold trades flat for the day. The metal advanced to $1,723.81 earlier in the day as the dollar struggles to find buyers. A better market mood pushed the greenback lower at the beginning of the week as stocks surged, backed mainly by encouraging earnings reports and expectations that the Fed will refrain from tightening more than anticipated.
Ethereum Price Prediction: A true bull run or just another suckers' rally?
Ethereum price has blown past sleeping bulls. The bull run that crypto traders have been hoping for is currently underway as the decentralized smart token is up 25% since Friday’s trading session settled at $1,193. Additionally ETH has now risen 45% since the July 13 shakeout occured into a low of $973.
