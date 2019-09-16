Forex Today: oil production disruption spurred risk aversion

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 17th:
- The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1000, pressured by news that the World Trade Organization ruled in favor of the US in the case of illegal subsidies granted to European aerospace Airbus. Fears are that the US will now impose punitive tariffs to EU products for as much as $21billion.
- In the Brexit front, UK PM Boris Johnson met with his Luxembourg counterpart, Xavier Bettel, later skipping the press conference. Better was left alone, and criticized Johnson for failing to clarify what he wanted from Brexit. He then reiterated that the European Union won't give the UK another Brexit extension "just for the sake of another extension," and that the Withdrawal deal signed by former PM May is so far the only solution possible.
- Safe-havens gapped higher at the weekly opening following oil-related news, later easing in an uneven way. USD/JPY trimmed daily losses, Gold retained some modest gains.
- Crude oil prices surged to their highest in 4 months after the weekend drone attacks that disrupted 50% of Arabian oil production. Risk aversion triggered by the attack prevailed throughout the day.
- US President Trump indicated that the US is ready to respond to the attack in Saudi Arabia, blamed Iran to be behind it.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline, below pre-ECB levels
The EUR/USD pair is piercing the 1.1000 figure amid persistent demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. Trade tensions between the US and the EU and oil´s production disruption behind the run to safety.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.2400 on a stronger dollar, Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair is under pressure not only because a stronger dollar, but also due to headlines indicating no progress in UK-EU negotiations after PM Johnson met with his Luxembourg counterpart.
USD/JPY rebounds to 108 area despite falling US stocks
The USD/JPY started the week under pressure as reports of drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities triggered an intense flight-to-safety during the Asian trading hours.
Gold consolidates daily gains, just above $1500 mark
Gold held steady above the key $1500 psychological mark through the mid-European session on Monday and was seen consolidating the weekly bullish gap of around 1%.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.