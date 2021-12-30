Forex Today: New Year’s Eve means more choppy trading ahead

What you need to know on Friday, December 31:
Major pairs held within familiar levels on Thursday, trading choppily amid thinned market conditions. Most financial markets will be closed on Friday, amid the New Year’s Eve holiday. Wall Street will operate normally, while the bonds markets will close earlier. Market’s are likely to remain choppy.
The macroeconomic calendar will remain empty through all Friday, although China will publish the December official PMIs.
Coronavirus contagions continue escalating to record cases. Italy reported 126K new contagions, Spain 161K.
The EUR/USD pair is trading a few pips above the 1.1300 level, while GBP/USD managed to reach a fresh monthly high of 1.3521. The Canadian dollar was the strongest, as USD/CAD fell to the 1.2740 price zone. The AUD/USD pair, on the other hand, met sellers for a second consecutive day around 0.7275. USD/JPY maintained a positive tone, trading at around 115.10.
Crude oil consolidate gains, while gold prices ticked higher, with both holding within familiar levels.
Wall Street edged higher, with the S&P reaching record highs. US Treasury yields held near Thursday’s high, with the yield on the 10-year note currently at 1.52%.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Time to squeeze out the last gains for 2021
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering around 1.1300 after a choppy session
EUR/USD fluctuated above 1.1300 amid thinned market conditions and as traders leave their desks for a long weekend. US encouraging employment-related data overshadowed by soaring coronavirus contagions.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD dropped toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Thursday but made a sharp U-turn ahead of the American session. With the greenback facing renewed selling pressure amid falling yields, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.
Gold Price Forecast: Entering 2022 with firmly bullish potential Premium
XAU/USD gains bullish traction has an immediate resistance at 1,820.25. Spot gold is little changed on a daily basis, marginally higher around the 1,813 level. The dollar keeps seesawing between gains and losses without a certain catalyst as investors close their books for 2021.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Time to squeeze out the last gains for 2021
Bitcoin price is on the front foot this morning as bulls are making a U-turn in the price action at $46,000 and are already in the process of reclaiming $47,032. Ethereum is in the same setup, reclaiming $3,700. XRP is no different but has issues in breaking above $0.8390 as bulls risk stepping into a bull trap if they cannot break above it.
US stocks tilt upwards after strong jobless claims data
Global stocks were little changed on Thursday as investors focused on the rising number of Omicron cases in key countries. he worries are that the rising cases will lead to higher inflation because of the disruptions in movements.