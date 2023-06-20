Forex Today: Markets turn cautious ahead of mid-tier data releases

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, June 20:
Following a three-day weekend in the US, trading conditions normalize on Tuesday and markets seem to have adopted a cautious stance. Housing Starts and Building Permits data for May will be featured in the US economic docket. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers, including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and NY Fed President John Williams, will be delivering speeches later in the day.
During the Asian trading hours, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) announced that it lowered the benchmark Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) by 10 basis points (bps) as expected. With this decision, the one-year LPR declined from 3.65% to 3.55%, while the five-year LPR got cut down to 4.20% from 4.30%. This development reminded markets of the loss of momentum in China's economic growth and caused investors to move away from risk-sensitive assets. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down around 0.3% on a daily basis.
Meanwhile, the Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) June monetary policy meeting revealed that the board considered a rate rise of 25 basis points or holding the policy rate steady and reconsidering an increase at later meeting. Arguments were "finely balanced" but the board decided the case for an immediate hike was stronger, the RBA noted in its publication. AUD/USD came under heavy bearish pressure early Tuesday and was last seen trading deep in negative territory at around 0.6800.
EUR/USD registered small losses on Monday but didn't have a difficult time regaining its traction. In the European morning, the pair continues to edge higher toward 1.0950. Eurostat will release Construction Output data for April later in the session.
Following Monday's downward correction, GBP/USD staged a rebound to the 1.2800 area early Tuesday. On Wednesday, the UK's Office for National Statistics will publish the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May.
USD/JPY climbed above 142.00 for the first time since November in the Asian session on Tuesday but reversed its direction with the Japanese Yen benefitting from safe-haven flows. As of writing, the pair was stretching lower toward 141.50.
Gold price recovered back above $1,950 after having closed modestly lower on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% early Tuesday, helping XAU/USD find a foothold.
Bitcoin rose nearly 2% on Monday but lost its bullish momentum near $27,000. Ethereum continues to fluctuate in a narrow range slightly above $1,700.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0950 as US Dollar retreats
EUR/USD is advancing toward 1.0950 in the early European trading hours, looking to gain meaningful traction. The US Dollar is retreating across the board, pausing its three-day recovery mode ahead of mid-tier US data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD retakes 1.2800 despite cautious mood
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2800, as the US Dollar retreats even though the markets trade with caution. The pair finds support from the hawkish BoE expectations ahead of Wednesday's UK inflation data. US data and Fedspeak awaited.
Gold climbs above $1,950 as investors anticipate only one interest rate hike by Fed
Gold price witnessed decent buying interest around $1,947.50 in the London session. The precious metal has climbed above the crucial resistance of $1,950.00 as investors are anticipating only one more interest rate hike from the Fed this year.
Pro Ripple attorney John Deaton finds legal provision that could have avoided SEC lawsuit
John Deaton, said Tuesday that a legal provision called the Safe Harbor proposal could have avoided the US financial regulator’s lawsuit against the cross-border remittance firm, saving millions of dollars that could have been invested in increasing XRP’s decentralization.
US return could boost activity, focus remains on BoE and UK inflation
Stock markets remain slightly in the red on Tuesday but activity should pick up with the return of Wall Street from the long bank holiday weekend. The focus this week remains on the central banks and whether we are as close to the end of the tightening cycle as everyone wants to believe.