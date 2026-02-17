Forex Today: Markets turn cautious after long weekend in US

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 17:

Safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets early Tuesday as trading conditions normalize following the US holiday. The economic calendar will feature ZEW sentiment figures from Germany, the weekly ADP Employment Change 4-week Average data from the US and January inflation report from Canada.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.13% 0.41% -0.41% 0.11% 0.21% 0.04% -0.00% EUR -0.13% 0.28% -0.54% -0.01% 0.09% -0.09% -0.12% GBP -0.41% -0.28% -0.81% -0.30% -0.20% -0.37% -0.40% JPY 0.41% 0.54% 0.81% 0.53% 0.64% 0.45% 0.43% CAD -0.11% 0.01% 0.30% -0.53% 0.10% -0.08% -0.12% AUD -0.21% -0.09% 0.20% -0.64% -0.10% -0.17% -0.21% NZD -0.04% 0.09% 0.37% -0.45% 0.08% 0.17% -0.03% CHF 0.00% 0.12% 0.40% -0.43% 0.12% 0.21% 0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced early Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 5.2% in the three months to December, while the Employment Change was up 52K. In this period, the annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, declined to 4.2% from 4.4%, as expected. GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure in the European morning and trades below 1.3600.

The US Dollar (USD) Index holds steady at around 97.00 after posting small gains on Monday. Following the long weekend, stock and bond markets return to action on Tuesday. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down between 0.3% and 0.7% on the day, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield was trading at its lowest level since early December near 4.02%, losing more than 0.5% on a daily basis. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York will publish the Empire State Manufacturing Index for February later in the day and several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches.

USD/CAD closed marginally higher on Monday and was last seen trading at around 1.3650. The Consumer Price (CPI) Index in Canada is forecast to rise 2.4% on a yearly basis in January, matching December's increase.

Gold edged lower and closed in negative territory below $5,000 on Monday. XAU/USD remains under bearish pressure in the European morning on Tuesday and trades near $4,900, losing more than 1.5% on a daily basis.

NZD/USD stays quiet and moves sideways in a narrow channel above 0.6000 on Tuesday. In the Asian session on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will announce monetary policy decisions.

After rising about 0.5% on Monday, USD/JPY stays on the back foot early Tuesday and trades in the red below 153.00.

EUR/USD continues to stretch lower after posting losses on Monday and trades below 1.1850.