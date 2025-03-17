Forex Today: Markets remain calm to begin big central bank week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 17:

Major currency pairs fluctuate in familiar ranges ahead of this week's highly-anticipated monetary policy announcements by major central banks, including the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ). In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for March and Retail Sales data for February.

After declining sharply in the first week of March, the US Dollar (USD) Index stabilized and closed the previous week with small losses. Early Monday, the USD Index moves sideways slightly below 104.00. Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen losing between 0.5% and 0.7%, reflecting a cautious market mood. US President Donald Trump reiterated early Monday that he will impose reciprocal and sectoral tariffs on April 2, adding that they have no intentions of making exemptions on steel and aluminum tariffs.

US Dollar PRICE This month The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this month. US Dollar was the weakest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -4.37% -2.50% -0.52% -0.55% -1.56% -2.31% -1.67% EUR 4.37% 1.96% 4.05% 4.01% 2.94% 2.15% 2.83% GBP 2.50% -1.96% 2.02% 2.00% 0.95% 0.19% 0.84% JPY 0.52% -4.05% -2.02% -0.01% -1.05% -1.81% -1.16% CAD 0.55% -4.01% -2.00% 0.01% -1.03% -1.78% -1.14% AUD 1.56% -2.94% -0.95% 1.05% 1.03% -0.76% -0.11% NZD 2.31% -2.15% -0.19% 1.81% 1.78% 0.76% 0.65% CHF 1.67% -2.83% -0.84% 1.16% 1.14% 0.11% -0.65% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD closed marginally higher on Friday after posting losses for two consecutive days. In the European morning on Monday, the pair moves up and down in a narrow channel below 1.0900.

During the Asian trading hours on Monday, the data from China showed that Retail Sales rose by 4% on a yearly basis in February. This reading followed the 3.7% increase recorded in January and came in line with the market expectation. In the same period, Industrial Production expanded by 5.9%, surpassing the market expectation of 5.3%. AUD/USD holds its ground on Monday and trades in positive territory above 0.6330.

USD/CAD lost about 0.5% on Friday and closed the previous week virtually unchanged. The pair stays in a consolidation phase above 1.4350 early Monday. On Tuesday, markets will pay close attention to February Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Canada.

GBP/USD edged lower in the second half of last week but managed to stabilize above 1.2900. On Thursday, the Bank of England is expected to announce no changes to the monetary policy settings.

Gold extended its weekly rally to a fresh record-high above $3,000 early Friday before retreating below this level amid profit-taking into the weekend. XAU/USD moves sideways at around $2,990 in the European morning on Monday.

USD/JPY rose more than 0.5% on Friday and continued to stretch higher toward 149.00 at the weekly opening. The BoJ will release monetary policy decisions during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday.