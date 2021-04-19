Forex Today: Markets mixed amid falling yields, cryptos lick their wounds, virus news eyed

Here is what you need to know on Monday, April 19:
Markets have kicked off the new week in a mixed mood, as US Treasury yields remain depressed despite upbeat US data. Cryptocurrencies are attempting recovery after a weekend crash. Rising global covid cases and advancing vaccination efforts are eyed.
Mixed markets: Asian stocks and US futures are stable after closing last week significantly higher. Returns on US ten-year bonds remain below 1.60%, somewhat helping stocks.
Cryptocurrencies have been attempting a recovery after collapsing over the weekend. Bitcoin is trading at around $57,000 after dipping below $52,000 on Sunday and nearing $65,000 last week. Ethereum and XRP are mimicking BTC's moves while Dogecoin stands out with rapid gains. The sharp moves come after Coinbase, one of the world's largest digital asset exchanges, listed on Wall Street.
EUR/USD is trading below 1.20 as political uncertainty in Germany's ruling CDU party persists while more shots are getting into arms. The European Central Bank's rate decision is awaited on Thursday.
GBP/USD is clinging to gains around 1.3850 as nearly half the population has received at least one inoculation. Gold has been holding onto its gains, benefiting from low US yields with XAU/USD hovering above $1,770.
The US reached 40% of its population with one jab, as all Americans are now offered the vaccine, but COVID-19 cases continue rising in several states. The reopening boosted economic activity as seen in March's 9.8% leap in retail sales and a sharp drop in jobless claims to 576,000.
On the other hand, global coronavirus cases continue rising, hitting new records above five million per week. India is among the countries suffering a sharp increase.
In China, Huarong, a troubled asset manager, has paid a large bond debt, alleviating worries that were circulating in recent weeks. The world's second-largest economy grew at a rapid annual pace in the first quarter this year but industrial output expansion somewhat disappointed.
The pause that refreshes: Are currency markets hesitant to run with US data?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts recovery above 1.1950 as USD resumes decline
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery above 1.1950 ahead of the European open, as the US dollar’s rebound falters amid persistent weakness in the Treasury yields. Easing concerns over EU's covid vaccines rollout and dovish Fed expectations underpin the spot.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3850 as UK’s optimism offsets USD bounce
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850, picking up fresh bids heading into the London open. The cheers the UK’s advantage of faster vaccinations and unlock guidelines to shrug off the US dollar’s bounce off late the lowest since late March.
XAU/USD buyers attack six-week-old resistance line around $1,780
Gold keeps recovery moves from intraday low to print mild gains, picks up bids off-late. Ascending resistance line from early March tests bulls. 50-day SMA, monthly support line could offer bounces in case of pullback, any further weakness will recall the bears.
Bitcoin network hash rate drop may not have caused BTC price crash
China’s prominent regions for Bitcoin mining have suffered an electrical grid blackout, causing Bitcoin’s hash rate to decline. Bitcoin price crashed over the weekend, coinciding with the drop of the network’s hash rate.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.