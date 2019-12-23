Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 24th:
- Most markets will remain closed this Wednesday amid the Christmas holidays. In Asia, only Japan will be active.
- Trading was dull, with the greenback ending the day mostly lower against its major rivals. US November Durable Goods Orders surprised to the downside, plummeting 2.0% when compared to a month earlier, well below the expected 1.5% advance. The core reading posted a modest 0.1% advance, also missing the market’s forecast.
- The Pound was the weakest pressured by mounting fears of a hard-Brexit. Irish PM Varadkar indicated that the Prime Minister is embarking on a “harder Brexit than we anticipated.”
- Wall Street continued rallying, with US indexes reaching fresh all-time highs.
- US Treasury yields held in higher ground and posted modest intraday gains.
- Crude oil prices recovered within range amid the dollar’s weakness. Gold was also higher, hitting a 2-week high of 1,486.15 and holding nearby.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares slide after dismal US data
The EUR/USD pair eased ahead of the release of US Durable Goods Orders, which unexpectedly fell by 2.0% against an expected 1.5% advance. Dollar remains strong despite the big miss.
GBP/USD plummets to fresh 3-week low
The American dollar is getting some attention ahead of US Durable Goods, up against most rivals. Sterling still the weakest amid hard-Brexit fears, GBP/USD down to 1.2940 price zone.
A peek at the major market drivers of 2020
We're into holiday thin trade and conditions won't get back to fuller form until the second week in January. 2019 saw a good deal of downside risk associated with Brexit uncertainty put to rest...
Gold elevated on a soft dollar and bearish prospects for DXY-2020
Gold prices are elevated into the last trading day ahead of Christmas Eve, up 0.41% on the day so far having travelled from a low of $1477.63 to a high of $1485.21.
USD/JPY remains stuck below 109.50 as trading volume thins out
The USD/JPY pair is trading in an extremely tight range as expected right ahead of the Christmas holiday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.04% on the day at 109.40.