Forex Today: Markets await comments from central bankers, Gold renews record-high

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 16:

Gold extended its record run to a new all-time high above $4,240 early Thursday after gaining more than 1.5% on Wednesday. As markets stabilize in the European session, XAU/USD corrects lower but holds above $4,200. With the US government shutdown causing postponement of US data releases, investors will pay close attention to comments from central bankers in the second half of the day.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.28% -0.48% -0.56% 0.30% 0.10% 0.05% -0.62% EUR 0.28% -0.20% -0.23% 0.57% 0.48% 0.33% -0.36% GBP 0.48% 0.20% 0.00% 0.77% 0.66% 0.52% -0.18% JPY 0.56% 0.23% 0.00% 0.80% 0.62% 0.65% -0.11% CAD -0.30% -0.57% -0.77% -0.80% -0.22% -0.22% -0.94% AUD -0.10% -0.48% -0.66% -0.62% 0.22% -0.13% -0.83% NZD -0.05% -0.33% -0.52% -0.65% 0.22% 0.13% -0.70% CHF 0.62% 0.36% 0.18% 0.11% 0.94% 0.83% 0.70% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) continued to weaken against its major rivals midweek, pressured by the uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade relations. Although US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that they don't want to decouple from China, he noted that China was trying to erect new trade barriers. After losing about 0.4% on Wednesday, the USD Index holds steady above 98.50 in the European session on Thursday. Federal Reserve Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman will be delivering speeches later in the day.

The UK's Office for National Statistics reported early Thursday that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at a monthly rate of 0.1% in August. This print followed the 0.1% contraction recorded in July and came in line with the market expectation. Other data from the UK showed that Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production increased by 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively, on a monthly basis. After rising about 0.6% on Wednesday, GBP/USD stays relatively quiet in the European morning on Thursday and trades slightly above 1.3400.

EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.1650 after posting gains for two consecutive days. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will participate in the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) debate on 'Global Economy: Shaping Economic Policies in the Face of Disruptive Change' later in the day.

The Unemployment Rate in Australia climbed to 4.5% in September from 4.3% in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced early Thursday. In this period, the Employment Change was +14.9K, compared to the market expectation of +17K. In the meantime, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent noted that financial conditions were less restrictive after recent rate cuts and added that they will assess the policy outlook with incoming data. After closing in positive territory on Wednesday, AUD/USD struggles to hold its ground and trades marginally lower on the day at around 0.6500.

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato repeated on Thursday that they are monitoring excessive fluctuations and disorderly movements in foreign exchange markets. USD/JPY holds steady near 151.00 in the European morning after losing about 0.8% in a two-day slide.

USD/CAD moves sideways slightly below 1.4050 after closing marginally lower on Wednesday. Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem will be speaking later in the American session.